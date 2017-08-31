Japanese Fruitcake with Lemon-Coconut Frosting Recipe
When Susan Houston of Tucker, Georgia, sent in this recipe, she wrote that the taste of the cake reminded her of her childhood home. Every year, her father sat at the kitchen table cracking pecans, while her mother stood at the kitchen counter mixing the batter for this traditional holiday treat. When this baking ritual began, Susan didn't need to consult the calendar for Santa's arrival. "It was the signal that Christmas really was coming when this heavenly smell filled the kitchen," she remembered. This Japanese Fruitcake, published in the November, 1990, issue of Southern Living, quickly became a reader favorite. Many love the cake because it does not contain any candied fruit, and others simply love the cake because it is a delicious spice-filled cake with tasty Lemon-Coconut frosting. Whatever the secret, this cake has remained a beloved holiday dessert for over 25 years.