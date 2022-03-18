Marianne Williams is a recipe tester and developer in the Dotdash Meredith test kitchens. Marianne graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Psychology, followed by a culinary arts degree from the International Culinary Center based in New York. She worked under Michelin-starred Chef Peter Brunel of Borgo San Jacopo in Florence, Italy. Marianne began recipe development for the current Dotdash Meredith Food Studios in 2016 and has been developing, writing, and testing recipes across their print and digital brands.