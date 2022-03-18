Marianne Williams

Marianne Williams is a recipe tester and developer in the Dotdash Meredith test kitchens. Marianne graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Psychology, followed by a culinary arts degree from the International Culinary Center based in New York. She worked under Michelin-starred Chef Peter Brunel of Borgo San Jacopo in Florence, Italy. Marianne began recipe development for the current Dotdash Meredith Food Studios in 2016 and has been developing, writing, and testing recipes across their print and digital brands.
Asparagus Ribbon Crostini
New!
This bright appetizer is perfect for spring parties.
Asparagus with Eggs and Prosciutto
New!
A new way to enjoy spring asparagus.
Creamy Asparagus Soup
New!
This spring soup can be dressed up or down for any meal.
Cranberry Moscow Mule
New!
This festive sipper is dangerously easy to drink.
Toffee Cookies
New!
These salty, sweet, chewy cookies are sure to bring in compliments.
Creamy Spinach-Ricotta Crostini
New!
Crostinis are simple, fancy appetizers.
Pistachio-Cheddar Shortbread
New!
Savory shortbread should be the star of your holiday parties.
Bacon-Cheese Gougères
New!
Don't let the fancy name scare you away from making this easy appetizer.
Cranberry Baked Brie Bites
New!
A festive take on your go-to appetizer.
Spicy Cheese Twists
1
Add a little kick to your typical cheese appetizer.
Hot Cheesy Crab Dip
1
A party isn't a party without a cheesy dip.
Cranberry-Orange Bundt Cake
New!
The pop of sweet-tart flavor your holiday dessert spread has been missing.
Apple-Cranberry Salad
New!
Crisp, tart, and a little tangy, this salad will be on your table all fall long.
Cheesy Sausage, Egg, and Hash Brown Casserole
1
This easy and filling breakfast recipe is perfect for holiday guests.
Spaghetti with Meatless Ragù
New!
A flavorful ragù in 30 minutes.
Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup
2
Warm up with a creamy take on a classic.
Tortellini Mac and Cheese
New!
No such thing as too much cheese.
One-Pan Garlic-Butter Shrimp with Orzo
1
One pan and 30 minutes makes for one delish dinner dish.
Cheesy Lasagna Soup
1
A new twist on a family favorite.
Cranberry-Lemon Bars
New!
Tart, sweet, and buttery, these bars make a delicious dessert year-round.
Chicken Fajita Casserole
New!
Cheesy, smoky, and so satisfying.
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
New!
You'll fall head-over-heels for this creamy, dreamy cheesecake and its caramel cookie crust.
Marinated Feta With Cherry Tomatoes
New!
Snack time or party time, cheese and tomatoes are always right.
Sweet-and-Spicy Corn Soup
New!
Soup in 30 minutes? Yes, please!
Cornbread Croutons
New!
Southern up your salads with cornbread croutons.
