58 Lemon Dessert Recipes as Lovely as They Are Sweet
Allow us to introduce you to our best lemon desserts of all time. We love cooking with all types of citrus including oranges, limes, and grapefruit, but there's something about lemon that holds a sweet spot in our heart. Especially when combined with other fresh fruit flavors, like blueberry or raspberry, lemon brings a brightness and tartness to desserts to make them dynamic. These bright and delicious lemon dessert ideas will be the hit of any gathering you bring them to, and we're sure everyone will ask you for the recipe.
Our fan-favorite Lemon Bar Cheesecake combines your two go-to desserts—lemon bars and cheesecake—in one. A Lemon Bundt Cake drizzled with glaze and crowned with thin strips of lemon peel will be the star of any spring party; Blueberry Lemon Crumble Bars are the ideal pack-and-go picnic snack. From melt-in-your-mouth bars to elegant layer cakes, our best lemon desserts are consistent crowd-pleasers. Get ready to pucker up for these beautiful bakes.
Lemon-Lime Poke Cake
Poke cakes ensure that the inside of the cake has just as much flavor and moisture as the frosting.
Cranberry Lemon Bars
Cranberries and lemons come together to create a colorful dessert that's both tangy and sweet.
Lemony Sandwich Cookies
These sandwich cookies are easy to transport and can be made a day ahead of time. Simply store the filling in the refrigerator until you're ready to assemble the sandwiches.
Lemon Bar Cheesecake
Two of our favorite things (lemon + cheesecake) come together in one amazing cake. You're going to want to grab your springform pan immediately.
Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake
Skip the curd if you're not into it. Our Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake can be enjoyed as dessert or as a sweet breakfast treat.
Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze
The bright taste of lemon juice gives a touch of spring to this flavorful dessert.
Basil Lemon Bars
You'll need just 10 ingredients to pull together this herb-infused take on classic lemon bars.
Lemon-Lime Pound Cake
Pound cakes are easy by nature, but this Lemon-Lime Pound Cake takes minimal effort with an absolutely delicious result.
Lemon-Coconut Chess Bars
Coconut milk adds a hint of tropical flavor to these tangy bars.
Lemon Cheesecake Bars with Gingersnap Crust
A gingersnap crust makes these lemon cheesecake bars holiday ready.
Citrus Pull-Apart Bread
We can't get enough of this sweet bread. The recipe makes two loaves—you can keep one and share the other, if you're feeling generous.
Pumpkin-Lemon Cream Cheese Chess Pie
A lemon-cream cheese mixture adds color and flavor to a traditional pumpkin pie.
Lemon Chiffon Pie
You can use store-bought crust, if desired, to help this seven-ingredient pie come together a little easier.
The Lemon Cheese Layer Cake
You'll find homemade lemon curd sandwiched between the four layers of this lemon cake. The curd will need to chill for 8 hours after it's made, so make sure to prepare it in advance.
Meyer Lemon Cheesecake Bars
A marbled finish will wow your guests, but is easy to create.
Meyer Lemon Sponge Pudding
Using egg whites gives this dessert an airy texture for a lighter yet just as delicious dessert.
Lemon Meltaways
This recipe makes three-and-a-half dozen cookies, so you'll have plenty to go around at any gathering.
Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake
The Arnold Palmer is remade in cake form. We don't object. Make this cake tipsy by substituting 2 tablespoons vodka or bourbon for the lemon juice in the frosting.
Shaker Lemon Pie
This old-fashioned pie is made with thinly sliced whole lemons—peels and all.
Lemon-Orange Pound Cake
Garnish with lemon slices, if desired.
No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie
This cool and creamy dessert was made for hot Southern days.
Luscious Lemon Cake
Frosting just the top and between the layers is a time-saver.
Lemon Bar Cake
Lining your slow cooker with aluminum foil will make cleanup a breeze.
Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake
Prepare the lemon curd up to two weeks in advance, just store it in the refrigerator.
Lemon-and-Chocolate Doberge Cake
This multi-flavored cake is truly a labor of love, but the end result is worth it.
Lemon-Lime Meringue Pie
The meringue topping balances out the tartness of the filling.
Luscious Lemon Bars
You can make this recipe up to one month ahead and freeze.
Lemon Thumbprint Cookies
This big-batch recipe combines the tangy taste of lemon and sweet flavor of raspberry together for the perfect treat.
Lemon Yogurt Cake
Sour lemon and cooling yogurt combine in this extra-moist cake.
Naked Lemon Cake with Flower Crown
This impressive cake will come together much easier than you think.
Lemon Raspberry Cake
Lemon and raspberries? Well that's simply a match made in heaven.
7UP Bundt Cake
With this classic recipe, your favorite soft drink transforms into an extra-elegant Bundt cake.
Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie
What makes this Lemon Meringue Pie the best ever, you ask? The mile-high meringue, of course.
Lemon Blueberry Cake
This regal-looking Lemon Blueberry Cake will be the shining centerpiece of any dessert spread.
Blueberry-Lemon Crunch Bars
A crispy crumble topping is the cherry on top of these delectable, packable bars.
Strawberry-Lemonade Cake
What better way to toast to the springtime than with this Strawberry-Lemonade Layer Cake?
Lemon Bundt Cake
Shake up Mama's traditional Bundt recipe with a nice hit of tart lemon.
Lemon Loaf Cake
Tender and moist, this cake is a beautiful complement to a cup of coffee.
Lemon Drop Meringues
Drop a little sunshine on your plate with these gorgeous citrus meringues.
Strawberry-Lemonade Cupcakes
Transform a box of cake mix into these bright cupcakes that taste totally homemade.
Lemon Tiramisu
This heavenly spin on tiramisu is ideal for spring.
Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie
You can make your own graham cracker crust for this icebox pie or use store-bought to save some time.
Lemon Meringue Ice-Cream Pie
Serve two desserts in one with this ice-cream pie.
Lemon-Orange Chiffon Cake
The flavor of lemon zest in this cake recipe is found in the buttercream frosting.
Blueberry Lemon Cake
In addition to the pictured blueberries, feel free to garnish the top of this layer cake with candied lemon peels as well.
Lemon-Olive Oil Cake with Whipped Mascarpone
This simple cake can be made up to three days in advance of serving. Just top with the whipped topping just before serving.
Cakey Lemon Brownies
Chewy brownie consistency with the bright flavor of lemon bars? We've met our new favorite dessert.
Lemon Cupcakes with Lavender Frosting
Gelatin cupcakes are a fun take on classic gelatin salad.
Lemon Meringue Cookies
These melt-in-your-mouth cookies look gorgeous on your favorite cake plate.
Raspberry-Lemon Cheesecake
This dreamy cheesecake is a gorgeous blend of tart and sweet flavors.
Lemon Meringue Roulade
We made lemon meringue pie into a decadent roulade that's made for spring parties.
Lemon Pudding Cake
These fluffy, custardy cakes are ideal for serving personal portions to family members.
Mini Lemon Cream Pies
You need just 10 minutes and five ingredients to pull together these mini pies. The recipe makes four individual pies, but you can easily double or triple the recipe if needed.
Lemon Cream Cheese Bars
These aren't your mama's lemon bars. Prepare to fall in love with the incredible texture of this dessert.
Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake
This stunning pound cake combines fresh blueberries with the sweet tang of lemon.
Lemon Cupcakes with Raspberry Buttercream
You don't need expert decorating skills to make these adorable cupcakes picture-perfect. Simply top each one with a lemon slice and raspberry.
Lemon Crumble Bars
Lemon bars are upgraded with a sweet oat crumble.
Lemon-Poppy Seed Cake
This easy loaf cake was made for weekend brunch.