58 Lemon Dessert Recipes as Lovely as They Are Sweet

By Southern Living Editors Updated November 30, 2021
Credit: Southern Living

Allow us to introduce you to our best lemon desserts of all time. We love cooking with all types of citrus including oranges, limes, and grapefruit, but there's something about lemon that holds a sweet spot in our heart. Especially when combined with other fresh fruit flavors, like blueberry or raspberry, lemon brings a brightness and tartness to desserts to make them dynamic. These bright and delicious lemon dessert ideas will be the hit of any gathering you bring them to, and we're sure everyone will ask you for the recipe.

Our fan-favorite Lemon Bar Cheesecake combines your two go-to desserts—lemon bars and cheesecake—in one. A Lemon Bundt Cake drizzled with glaze and crowned with thin strips of lemon peel will be the star of any spring party; Blueberry Lemon Crumble Bars are the ideal pack-and-go picnic snack. From melt-in-your-mouth bars to elegant layer cakes, our best lemon desserts are consistent crowd-pleasers. Get ready to pucker up for these beautiful bakes.

1 of 58

Lemon-Lime Poke Cake

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Lemon-Lime Poke Cake

Poke cakes ensure that the inside of the cake has just as much flavor and moisture as the frosting.

2 of 58

Cranberry Lemon Bars

Credit: Will Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Cranberry Lemon Bars

Cranberries and lemons come together to create a colorful dessert that's both tangy and sweet. 

3 of 58

Lemony Sandwich Cookies

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Lemony Sandwich Cookies

These sandwich cookies are easy to transport and can be made a day ahead of time. Simply store the filling in the refrigerator until you're ready to assemble the sandwiches.

4 of 58

Lemon Bar Cheesecake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon Bar Cheesecake

Two of our favorite things (lemon + cheesecake) come together in one amazing cake. You're going to want to grab your springform pan immediately.

5 of 58

Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake

Skip the curd if you're not into it. Our Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake can be enjoyed as dessert or as a sweet breakfast treat.

6 of 58

Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze

The bright taste of lemon juice gives a touch of spring to this flavorful dessert.

7 of 58

Basil Lemon Bars

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Basil Lemon Bars

You'll need just 10 ingredients to pull together this herb-infused take on classic lemon bars. 

8 of 58

Lemon-Lime Pound Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon-Lime Pound Cake

Pound cakes are easy by nature, but this Lemon-Lime Pound Cake takes minimal effort with an absolutely delicious result.

9 of 58

Lemon-Coconut Chess Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Lemon-Coconut Chess Bars

Coconut milk adds a hint of tropical flavor to these tangy bars.

10 of 58

Lemon Cheesecake Bars with Gingersnap Crust

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Lemon Cheesecake Bars with Gingersnap Crust

A gingersnap crust makes these lemon cheesecake bars holiday ready. 

11 of 58

Citrus Pull-Apart Bread

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Citrus Pull-Apart Bread

We can't get enough of this sweet bread. The recipe makes two loaves—you can keep one and share the other, if you're feeling generous.

12 of 58

Pumpkin-Lemon Cream Cheese Chess Pie

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Pumpkin-Lemon Cream Cheese Chess Pie

A lemon-cream cheese mixture adds color and flavor to a traditional pumpkin pie. 

13 of 58

Lemon Chiffon Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Lemon Chiffon Pie

You can use store-bought crust, if desired, to help this seven-ingredient pie come together a little easier.

14 of 58

The Lemon Cheese Layer Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: The Lemon Cheese Layer Cake

You'll find homemade lemon curd sandwiched between the four layers of this lemon cake. The curd will need to chill for 8 hours after it's made, so make sure to prepare it in advance. 

15 of 58

Meyer Lemon Cheesecake Bars

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Meyer Lemon Cheesecake Bars

A marbled finish will wow your guests, but is easy to create. 

16 of 58

Meyer Lemon Sponge Pudding

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Meyer Lemon Sponge Pudding

Using egg whites gives this dessert an airy texture for a lighter yet just as delicious dessert. 

17 of 58

Lemon Meltaways

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Lemon Meltaways

This recipe makes three-and-a-half dozen cookies, so you'll have plenty to go around at any gathering. 

18 of 58

Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake

The Arnold Palmer is remade in cake form. We don't object. Make this cake tipsy by substituting 2 tablespoons vodka or bourbon for the lemon juice in the frosting.

19 of 58

Shaker Lemon Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Shaker Lemon Pie

This old-fashioned pie is made with thinly sliced whole lemons—peels and all.

20 of 58

Lemon-Orange Pound Cake

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Lemon-Orange Pound Cake

Garnish with lemon slices, if desired.

21 of 58

No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hilegas

Recipe: No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie

This cool and creamy dessert was made for hot Southern days.

22 of 58

Luscious Lemon Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Luscious Lemon Cake

Frosting just the top and between the layers is a time-saver.

23 of 58

Lemon Bar Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Vanessa Rocchio; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Recipe: Lemon Bar Cake

Lining your slow cooker with aluminum foil will make cleanup a breeze.

24 of 58

Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake

Prepare the lemon curd up to two weeks in advance, just store it in the refrigerator.

25 of 58

Lemon-and-Chocolate Doberge Cake

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Lemon-and-Chocolate Doberge Cake

This multi-flavored cake is truly a labor of love, but the end result is worth it.

26 of 58

Lemon-Lime Meringue Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling; Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Lemon-Lime Meringue Pie

The meringue topping balances out the tartness of the filling.

27 of 58

Luscious Lemon Bars

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Luscious Lemon Bars

You can make this recipe up to one month ahead and freeze.

28 of 58

Lemon Thumbprint Cookies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Lemon Thumbprint Cookies

This big-batch recipe combines the tangy taste of lemon and sweet flavor of raspberry together for the perfect treat.

29 of 58

Lemon Yogurt Cake

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Lemon Yogurt Cake

Sour lemon and cooling yogurt combine in this extra-moist cake.

30 of 58

Naked Lemon Cake with Flower Crown

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Naked Lemon Cake with Flower Crown

This impressive cake will come together much easier than you think.

31 of 58

Lemon Raspberry Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Lemon Raspberry Cake

Lemon and raspberries? Well that's simply a match made in heaven.

32 of 58

7UP Bundt Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: 7UP Bundt Cake

With this classic recipe, your favorite soft drink transforms into an extra-elegant Bundt cake.

33 of 58

Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie

What makes this Lemon Meringue Pie the best ever, you ask? The mile-high meringue, of course.

34 of 58

Lemon Blueberry Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Lemon Blueberry Cake

This regal-looking Lemon Blueberry Cake will be the shining centerpiece of any dessert spread.

35 of 58

Blueberry-Lemon Crunch Bars

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Blueberry-Lemon Crunch Bars

A crispy crumble topping is the cherry on top of these delectable, packable bars.

36 of 58

Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

What better way to toast to the springtime than with this Strawberry-Lemonade Layer Cake?

37 of 58

Lemon Bundt Cake

Recipe: Lemon Bundt Cake

Shake up Mama's traditional Bundt recipe with a nice hit of tart lemon.

38 of 58

Lemon Loaf Cake

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Lemon Loaf Cake

Tender and moist, this cake is a beautiful complement to a cup of coffee.

39 of 58

Lemon Drop Meringues

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Lemon Drop Meringues

Drop a little sunshine on your plate with these gorgeous citrus meringues.

40 of 58

Strawberry-Lemonade Cupcakes

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Cupcakes

Transform a box of cake mix into these bright cupcakes that taste totally homemade.

41 of 58

Lemon Tiramisu

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Lemon Tiramisu

This heavenly spin on tiramisu is ideal for spring.

42 of 58

Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

Recipe: Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

You can make your own graham cracker crust for this icebox pie or use store-bought to save some time. 

43 of 58

Lemon Meringue Ice-Cream Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon Meringue Ice-Cream Pie

Serve two desserts in one with this ice-cream pie. 

44 of 58

Lemon-Orange Chiffon Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon-Orange Chiffon Cake

The flavor of lemon zest in this cake recipe is found in the buttercream frosting. 

45 of 58

Blueberry Lemon Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Blueberry Lemon Cake

In addition to the pictured blueberries, feel free to garnish the top of this layer cake with candied lemon peels as well. 

46 of 58

Lemon-Olive Oil Cake with Whipped Mascarpone

Credit: Photographer: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lauren Smith Ford; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos 

Recipe: Lemon-Olive Oil Cake with Whipped Mascarpone

This simple cake can be made up to three days in advance of serving. Just top with the whipped topping just before serving.

47 of 58

Cakey Lemon Brownies

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Jennifer Wendorf

Recipe: Cakey Lemon Brownies

Chewy brownie consistency with the bright flavor of lemon bars? We've met our new favorite dessert.

48 of 58

Lemon Cupcakes with Lavender Frosting

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon Cupcakes with Lavender Frosting

Gelatin cupcakes are a fun take on classic gelatin salad. 

49 of 58

Lemon Meringue Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Lemon Meringue Cookies

These melt-in-your-mouth cookies look gorgeous on your favorite cake plate.

50 of 58

Raspberry-Lemon Cheesecake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Raspberry-Lemon Cheesecake

This dreamy cheesecake is a gorgeous blend of tart and sweet flavors.

51 of 58

Lemon Meringue Roulade

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Lemon Meringue Roulade

We made lemon meringue pie into a decadent roulade that's made for spring parties.

52 of 58

Lemon Pudding Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Lemon Pudding Cake

These fluffy, custardy cakes are ideal for serving personal portions to family members.

53 of 58

Mini Lemon Cream Pies

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Mini Lemon Cream Pies

You need just 10 minutes and five ingredients to pull together these mini pies. The recipe makes four individual pies, but you can easily double or triple the recipe if needed. 

54 of 58

Lemon Cream Cheese Bars

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Lemon Cream Cheese Bars

These aren't your mama's lemon bars. Prepare to fall in love with the incredible texture of this dessert.

55 of 58

Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake

This stunning pound cake combines fresh blueberries with the sweet tang of lemon.

56 of 58

Lemon Cupcakes with Raspberry Buttercream

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Lemon Cupcakes with Raspberry Buttercream

You don't need expert decorating skills to make these adorable cupcakes picture-perfect. Simply top each one with a lemon slice and raspberry.

57 of 58

Lemon Crumble Bars

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Lemon Crumble Bars

Lemon bars are upgraded with a sweet oat crumble.

58 of 58

Lemon-Poppy Seed Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Lemon-Poppy Seed Cake

This easy loaf cake was made for weekend brunch.

By Southern Living Editors