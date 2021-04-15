Blueberry-Lemon Cake
Two great flavors in one delicious layer cake.
Recipe Summary
If you've never paired blueberries with lemon before, you're in for a real treat. These two flavors are simply a match made in heaven, and they come together in perfect harmony in our Blueberry-Lemon Cake. This lovely layer cake will be the belle of the ball at any spring soiree.
The fruit's sweet, floral flavor pairs well with tart and tangy lemons and buttermilk—both of which star in these tender cake layers. The cake layers are perfumed with a subtle hint of lemon, and the frosting is light and fluffy with more intense lemon notes. Tossing the blueberries with a little flour and gently folding them into the batter prevents them from sinking to the bottom of the pans when baking. Pureed berries give the frosting its naturally beautiful hue. You'll have about 1/4 cup of puree left over; stir it into smoothies or yogurt.
If you're new to decorating layer cakes, don't worry—this cake doesn't require much fuss. A simple garnish of fresh blueberries goes a long way (if you're feeling fancy, feel free to add some candied lemon peels). No time to put together an entire layer cake, but still want a dessert that will impress? This recipe would also make great cupcakes.