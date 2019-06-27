While custard cools, line the side of a 9-inch springform pan with a strip of parchment paper or acetate wide enough to come up over the edge. Take 24 of the lady finger halves and cut off the rounded edge of one end of the lady fingers so that they're flat and make a 90° angle with the long side of the lady finger. Line the side of the pan with these lady fingers by standing them side-by-side and up straight so the cut flat bottoms are flush with the bottom of the pan. Once the perimeter is tightly packed, line the bottom with the remaining lady fingers, pressing them close together so there are no spaces in the base. Remove fresh thyme from reserved lemon-thyme syrup, and brush the lady fingers evenly with all of the syrup. Evenly spread blackberry jam across the base of the cake. Cut half of the blackberries in half lengthwise and place them face down on top of the blackberry jam.