Charlotte Russe Cake
Lined with lady fingers, brushed with a lemon-thyme syrup, filled with fresh blackberries and a zesty lemon custard, and topped with more blackberries and whipped cream, this version of a Charlotte Russe Cake is rich, tangy, and sweet. And best of all—you never have to turn on your oven (reason alone for making it this summer).For around 300 years, the Charlotte Russe cake has been a relief for pastry makers who want to avoid the labor of baking a cake. With a custard filling set by a small amount of gelatin, a spoon easily glides through a slice of the cake while leaving the rest standing in tact. Beautifully sliceable, elegant in appearance, and refreshingly cold, our Charlotte Russe Cake does take some time to put together. The payoff? A professional looking dessert without having to bake a single thing.