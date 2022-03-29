A gorgeous cake on a pretty serving plate is a must-have at many Southern holiday gatherings. This coconut-dusted layer cake takes a bright turn thanks to a sunny yellow filling that tastes like lemon curd, which makes it just right for an Easter dinner and other springtime celebrations. To help save on time, make the curd while your cakes are in the oven. It can cool in the fridge while your cakes cool to room temperature. The filling has the consistency of jam, so to ensure it stays put between the cake layers without dripping down their sides or causing them to slip and slide around, pipe a thick ribbon of the cream cheese frosting around the outer edge of each cake layer, which will serve as a dam to hold the filling in place. If you don't have a pastry bag for this bit of piping that no one will see, use a small plastic storage bag with one corner snipped off.