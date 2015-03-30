24 Coconut Cake Recipes
Coconut Cream Cake
The nostalgia of coconut cream pie meets the fanfare of a layer cake in one delicious dessert.
Coconut-Almond Roulade
If you can't find desiccated coconut, process shredded coconut in a food processor until finely ground.
Coconut-and-Pecan Strawberry Shortcakes
For a creative, updated take on shortcake, we added coconut and pecans to the dough.
Pineapple-Coconut Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting
These delectable Pineapple-Coconut Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting start with a cake mix and are a favorite dessert for any gathering. Make an impression by making birds' nests with malted milk balls and edible paper as a garnish for these cupcakes.
Ambrosia Coconut Cake
Make the filling and frosting up to 2 days ahead. Then, build the cake, and chill up to 24 hours.
Lemon-Coconut Pound Cake Loaf
Garnish this pound cake with flaked coconut or, for a dressier look, curly shavings of coconut. See the Test Kitchen note below for instructions on making fresh coconut shavings.
Coconut-Almond Cream Cake
Brooks Hamaker, from New Orleans, makes this cake with the precision of a skilled baker who has made his masterpiece many times. If the tops of the layers are a little rounded, he recommends leveling them with a serrated knife. "This is a tall cake," he says, "and it needs to be level if you want your friends to admire your work before they devour the cake--as they absolutely will."
Four-Layer Coconut Cake
Coconut shavings can be purchased in the bulk section of your local health food store or dried fruit section in the supermarket.
Coconut-Pecan Cupcakes
Small bites are big treats! These Coconut-Pecan Cupcakes topped with a sweet Caramel Frosting make for a perfect after-dinner treat.
Coconut Sheet Cake
Coconut cake just got easier. Make a sheet cake instead of a layer cake for a dessert that's as easy as it is delicious. Top with cream cheese icing and a sprinkle of coconut for a cool, delicious dessert.
Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake
Your guests will never realize this gorgeous and delicious dessert is dairy-and gluten-free, but the ones who usually have to decline dessert based on dietary restrictions will be so grateful.
Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream
Swap out your usual carrot cake with a lightly spiced, coconut-sweet version this Easter. A sheet cake feeds a crowd and travels better than a layered cake.
Coconut Pound Cake
Coconut pound cake sounds delicious enough, but this recipe packs two secret Southern ingredients that take this cake over the top—pecans and bourbon.
Coconut Cake with Rum Filling and Coconut Ermine Frosting
This stunning layer cake will be the star of any Southern holiday table, and if you’re a baker who’s never tried ermine frosting, you’ll love its soft, buttercream-like texture.
Japanese Fruitcake with Lemon-Coconut Frosting
This spiced cake is a holiday favorite for many families, and unlike some of the less-than-appetizing fruitcakes that might come to mind, this one only contains raisins—no odd dried fruits.
Toasted Coconut-Pecan Cupcakes with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting
These rich cupcakes are filled with coconut flavor. They’re perfect for feeding a crowd at the potluck but impressive enough for a holiday dinner.
Coconut Tres Leches Sheet Cake
The word might make you cringe, but there’s no other way to describe a well-done tres leches cake than moist—and this one has dreamy coconut flavor to go along with that velvety texture.
Fresh Orange Italian Cream Cake
A sweet, tangy orange filling between layers adds so much zest to a traditional Italian cream cake, and it’s perfect for a dressy holiday celebration.
Tropical Carrot Cake
This tropical treat combines everything you love about carrot cake and our beloved Hummingbird cake into one decadent dessert that might become a new Easter tradition.
Coconut-Macadamia Nut Pound Cake
This dreamy dessert is topped with an easy rum glaze that’s festive for any dinner party or Christmas cocktail.
Festive Piña Colada Cheesecake
This fruity cheesecake is like a slice of the tropics for your cake stand.
Coconut-Lemon Cake
This classic white layer cake has a dreamy lemon filling and fluffy frosting. If you have leftover lemon filling from the layers, use it to fill tart shells for an extra bite.
Chocolate-Coconut Layer Cake
If you’re a coconut-cake fanatic but you have all chocolate lovers in your family, let us introduce you to the ultimate, delicious compromise.