Whether you’re serving it at a birthday party, shower, or special dinner, everyone will swoon over the look and taste of this elegant dessert. The light and tender cake layers are made with fresh lemon zest and juice and tangy sour cream to balance out the sweetness. (You can bake the cake layers one day in advance. Wrap each layer tightly in plastic wrap and store them in the refrigerator until you’re ready to assemble the cake.) The cake is covered with a thick layer of dreamy cream cheese-raspberry frosting made with fresh berries. The berries are pureed, then strained to remove the seeds before they are added to the frosting, giving it a gorgeous pink hue and smooth texture. But the best surprise of all is hidden inside this amazing cake. When you slice into it, everyone will be surprised to find a layer of fresh raspberries inside. Arrange the berries stem-side-down on the cake for the prettiest presentation.