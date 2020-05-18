Strawberry Vanilla Cake
'Tis the season for ripe and delicious ruby red strawberries that we can eat by the handful. Whether you buy a bunch at the farmer's market or handpick your own at a local U-Pick farm, these are some of spring's most beloved gems. Strawberries are a versatile fruit, which means they can shine in both savory and sweet recipes. And when it comes to springtime celebrations, from bridal showers to graduation celebrations, strawberries really show-off. Case In point. Made with light and fluffy cake layers, rich and creamy vanilla buttercream, and ripe and juicy strawberries, this wow-worthy Strawberry Vanilla Cake will soon be a family-favorite. Prepare the cake layers in advance then wrap in plastic wrap and freeze or chill.