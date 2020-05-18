Strawberry Vanilla Cake

'Tis the season for ripe and delicious ruby red strawberries that we can eat by the handful. Whether you buy a bunch at the farmer's market or handpick your own at a local U-Pick farm, these are some of spring's most beloved gems. Strawberries are a versatile fruit, which means they can shine in both savory and sweet recipes. And when it comes to springtime celebrations, from bridal showers to graduation celebrations, strawberries really show-off. Case In point. Made with light and fluffy cake layers, rich and creamy vanilla buttercream, and ripe and juicy strawberries, this wow-worthy Strawberry Vanilla Cake will soon be a family-favorite. Prepare the cake layers in advance then wrap in plastic wrap and freeze or chill.

By Southern Living

Credit: Sarah Epperson

active:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Yield:
Serves 12
Ingredients

Cake
Vanilla Buttercream
Garnish

Directions

  • Prepare the Cake Layers: Preheat oven to 350°F. Beat butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until creamy, about 1 minute. Gradually add sugar, beating until light and fluffy, 4 to 5 minutes. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating until combined after each addition. Beat in lemon juice and vanilla until combined.

  • Stir together flour, gelatin, baking soda, and salt in a bowl; add to butter mixture alternately with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating on low speed until just combined. Fold in chopped strawberries.

  • Grease 3 (8-inch) round cake pans with butter, and line pan bottoms with parchment paper. Grease parchment with butter, and dust insides of pans with flour. Spoon batter evenly among prepared pans, and smooth tops.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in centers of cakes comes out clean, 26 to 30 minutes. Cool in pans on wire racks 10 minutes. Invert cakes onto wire racks; let cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • Prepare the Vanilla Buttercream: Beat butter with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until creamy, 1 to 2 minutes. Reduce mixer speed to low; gradually add powdered sugar, beating until smooth, about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. Beat in vanilla and salt. Increase mixer speed to medium; gradually add cream, beating until fluffy and spreadable, about 30 seconds.

  • Place 1 Cake Layer on a serving plate or a cake stand. Top with about 3/4 cup Vanilla Buttercream, spreading over top to edge of layer. Top with second Cake Layer; repeat spreading process with 3/4 cup Vanilla Buttercream. Top with remaining Cake Layer. Frost top and sides of whole cake with remaining Vanilla Buttercream. Decorate with whole and halved strawberries.

