Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings Recipe

Paprika, along with a good bit of salt, plays the dominant role in this fragrant, orange-hued rub, which works great with poultry.

By Wade Reich, Butts To Go

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Yield:
Serves 2
This recipe is from pitmaster, Wade Reich, of Butts To Go in Pell City, Alabama. His story and recipe is one of many beloved pitmasters in our new book, South's Best Butts. Wade opened Butts To Go in a Texaco after a friend invited him to go in on a local service station. So what about the barbecue? Well, with all his Southern-gentleman charm, Wade says, "The gas business got so bad that it made the food business look good." His place serves as a quick in-and-out eatery for families and hungry road warriors to literally get their butts to go. Butts ain't the only item highly demanded by customers of Butts to Go. The wings are equally delicious. They come on and off the smoker throughout the day just to keep up with demand. The low-and slow method ensures that the meat remains super moist and fall-off-the-bone tender, with a deliciously melded skin that is heavily seasoned with an in-house rub. Paprika, along with a good bit of salt, plays the dominant role in this fragrant, orange-hued rub, which works great with poultry. Don't be too shy about trying it out on other food as well. This rub works great as a finishing seasoning for soft-scrambled eggs.

Ingredients

Butts To Go Wing Rub
Chicken Wings

Directions

  • Stir together paprika, kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper, garlic powder, dried oregano, and cayenne pepper in a bowl. Use immediately, or store in an airtight container up to 1 year. Makes 2 cups.

  • Prepare smoker according to manufacturer's instructions with an area cleared of coals to create an indirect-heat area, bringing internal temperature to 215°F; maintain temperature 15 to 20 minutes. Toss chicken wings and drumettes in Butts To Go Wing Rub until liberally coated. Smoke chicken over indirect heat, maintaining temperature inside smoker around 215°F until done, 1 ½ to 2 hours.

