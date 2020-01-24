It's not a party without sausage balls, and we're serving up the cheesy recipe with a twist. These savory appetizers have a little kick that's sure to knock your everyday sausage ball off the menu. But, just like your go-to recipe, it's simple to pull together with a bit of Bisquick magic.To ensure the best consistency, be sure to freshly shred your cheese. Preshredded cheese will make the mixture too dry. It's also important to measure the baking mix by lightly spooning and leveling. Packing it into the cup will result in a dry mixture that won't hold together as well. Our Test Kitchen tested with Jimmy Dean sausage. A high-quality sausage yields the best result.Party planners can get ahead of the festivities by baking in advance. Our Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls can be frozen in raw or baked form just fine.