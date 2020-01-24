Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls

It's not a party without sausage balls, and we're serving up the cheesy recipe with a twist. These savory appetizers have a little kick that's sure to knock your everyday sausage ball off the menu. But, just like your go-to recipe, it's simple to pull together with a bit of Bisquick magic.To ensure the best consistency, be sure to freshly shred your cheese. Preshredded cheese will make the mixture too dry. It's also important to measure the baking mix by lightly spooning and leveling. Packing it into the cup will result in a dry mixture that won't hold together as well. Our Test Kitchen tested with Jimmy Dean sausage. A high-quality sausage yields the best result.Party planners can get ahead of the festivities by baking in advance. Our Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls can be frozen in raw or baked form just fine.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel Food Styling: Ali Ramee Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
55 mins
Yield:
Serves 15 (serving size: about 4 balls)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Place baking mix, sausage, cheeses, milk, onion, and cilantro in a large bowl, pressing mixture together with hands until well combined. Shape into 1-inch balls, and place 2 inches apart on lightly greased (with cooking spray) baking sheets.

  • Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve warm.

