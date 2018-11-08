Bacon-and-Sweet Onion Jam Recipe

We Southerners know our jams—blueberry, strawberry, blackberry, fig—if there's a succulent fruit or berry out there, you know we've tried to make it into a jar of sweet, sticky jam. But there's another realm of jam, too. It walks the line between sweet and savory—practically dances on it—and this jam genre includes one of our favorite jam recipes ever. What's the flavor profile of this beguilingly salty-sweet jam, you ask? Bacon and sweet onion. Ok, stick with us here. This bacon jam is the perfect condiment for a savory breakfast. It's a fantastic spread for fluffy biscuits and even fresh waffles or pancakes. Don't believe us? Gather the ingredients and follow our bacon jam recipe. You'll need a few, including Applewood-smoked bacon, butter, sweet onions, shallots, balsamic vinegar, brown sugar, and kosher salt, plus some chopped fresh chives and thyme. Follow the method, and you'll find yourself with jars full of this fragrant, jammy delicacy. Bacon and sweet onion: A match made in heaven. 

By Southern Living

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Yield:
Makes 1 1/2 cups
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook bacon in a medium skillet over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp. Remove bacon, and drain on paper towels, reserving drippings in skillet.

    Advertisement

  • Add butter to drippings, and stir until butter melts. Increase heat to medium; add onions, and sauté 10 to 12 minutes or until tender. Add shallots, vinegar, sugar, and kosher salt, and cook, stirring constantly, 1 to 2 minutes or until sugar dissolves.

  • Reduce heat to low, and cook, stirring occasionally, 20 to 25 minutes or until onions are very tender and brown. Remove from heat; stir in chives, thyme, and bacon. Cool completely (about 20 minutes), or refrigerate in an airtight container up to 3 days.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/05/2022