Bacon-and-Sweet Onion Jam Recipe
We Southerners know our jams—blueberry, strawberry, blackberry, fig—if there's a succulent fruit or berry out there, you know we've tried to make it into a jar of sweet, sticky jam. But there's another realm of jam, too. It walks the line between sweet and savory—practically dances on it—and this jam genre includes one of our favorite jam recipes ever. What's the flavor profile of this beguilingly salty-sweet jam, you ask? Bacon and sweet onion. Ok, stick with us here. This bacon jam is the perfect condiment for a savory breakfast. It's a fantastic spread for fluffy biscuits and even fresh waffles or pancakes. Don't believe us? Gather the ingredients and follow our bacon jam recipe. You'll need a few, including Applewood-smoked bacon, butter, sweet onions, shallots, balsamic vinegar, brown sugar, and kosher salt, plus some chopped fresh chives and thyme. Follow the method, and you'll find yourself with jars full of this fragrant, jammy delicacy. Bacon and sweet onion: A match made in heaven.