Fried Pickle Chips Recipe
There's only one thing better than fried pickles and that's fried pickles dipped in our Roundhouse-Kick Sauce. So, you thought ranch dressing was the end-all when it came to dippable condiments? Prepare to be amazed at this zesty little number. It calls for mayonnaise, chili sauce, ketchup, vinegar, Sriracha and Worcestershire. Add a dash of smoked paprika, a pinch of salt and dried mustard, and a sprinkling of pepper and you have one tasty sauce perfect for our Fried Pickle Chips. Now, when it came to developing a recipe for the perfect fried pickle, we didn't get too crazy. We kept it classic by first adding dill pickle chips to a batter of buttermilk and black pepper. Then we tossed the in a mixture of ground cornmeal and flour before letting our cast iron skillet fry them to perfection.