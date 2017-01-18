Fried Pickle Chips Recipe

There's only one thing better than fried pickles and that's fried pickles dipped in our Roundhouse-Kick Sauce. So, you thought ranch dressing was the end-all when it came to dippable condiments? Prepare to be amazed at this zesty little number. It calls for mayonnaise, chili sauce, ketchup, vinegar, Sriracha and Worcestershire. Add a dash of smoked paprika, a pinch of salt and dried mustard, and a sprinkling of pepper and you have one tasty sauce perfect for our Fried Pickle Chips. Now, when it came to developing a recipe for the perfect fried pickle, we didn't get too crazy. We kept it classic by first adding dill pickle chips to a batter of buttermilk and black pepper. Then we tossed the in a mixture of ground cornmeal and flour before letting our cast iron skillet fry them to perfection. 

By Southern Living

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Yield:
Serves 6 (serving size: about 6 pickles, about 2 Tbsp. Roundhouse-Kick Sauce)
Ingredients

Roundhouse-Kick Sauce
Fried Pickles

Directions

  • Prepare the Roundhouse-Kick Sauce: Stir together mayonnaise, chili sauce, ketchup, vinegar, Sriracha, Worcestershire sauce, smoked paprika, salt, mustard, and pepper in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

  • Prepare the Fried Pickles: Combine buttermilk and pepper in a shallow dish; add pickles, and stir to coat.

  • Stir together cornmeal and flour in another shallow dish. Add several pickles at a time, and toss to coat evenly with cornmeal mixture. Place on a baking sheet lined with wax paper or parchment paper.

  • Pour oil in a large cast-iron skillet to a depth of 1 inch. Heat oil to 365°F over medium-high. Add pickles, in batches, and fry until golden brown and crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Serve with Roundhouse-Kick Sauce.

