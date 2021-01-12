Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners; Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

20 mins
55 mins
4
Would you believe us if we told you that you're just five ingredients away from homemade Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings? It's true! Even better, this recipe is made with the help of your favorite new kitchen tool, the air fryer. The perfect combination of saucy and crispy, these Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings have a butter base that creates just the right amount of sauce to pair with the tangy flavor from lemon pepper seasoning. It's almost impossible to just eat one. You're free to choose the dipping sauce you prefer, but we're partial to honey mustard to add a boost sweetness these lemon pepper wings love. The air fryer gives a wonderfully crispy crust while leaving the inside meat tender. We will give you a warning, though. Once they're out of the fryer, expect your guests to gobble them up fast. You might want to bake two batches! A great appetizer or gameday snack, this simple recipe also works as an easy, kid-friendly dinner with a side salad or some veggies too.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat basket of an air fryer to 400°F for 15 minutes. Pat chicken wings dry. Toss together wings, olive oil, 1 teaspoon of the lemon pepper, and 1/2 of the teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Place wings in a single layer in preheated air fryer basket and cook 8 minutes. Turn wings over, and cook until golden brown and mostly cooked, about 8 minutes.

  • Remove wings from air fryer to a clean bowl; toss with melted butter and remaining 1 teaspoon lemon pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Return wings to air fryer basket, and cook at 400°F until deep golden brown and crispy, 3 to 5 minutes. Serve with honey mustard dipping sauce, if desired.

