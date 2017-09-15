Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder Recipe

This hearty (but not too thick) chowder would be easy to serve for a football watch party or tailgate. It's not as expected as a traditional dip, but will be appreciated for those guests sick of the typical tailgating cuisine! The best part about this recipe is that there's no ahead-of-time cooking on the stovetop—everything goes in the slow cooker as is. That's about as easy as it gets, which is more than perfect for your busy life. The sweet potato, red and yellow bell peppers and corn add beautiful color and texture to this slow-cooker meal. For this recipe, our testers recommend using bone-in chicken breasts to yield a more tender and juicy result than boneless. This is a great tip for any recipe, but especially with a soup or stew. Not only is this chowder easy to put together and cook, but it would be an ideal dish to freeze and reheat (just be sure you don't put it in the freezer until it's completely cooled) for nights you didn't have anything planned or get a bigger dinner crowd than expected. A chowder dish like this is a great go-to to have on hand at all times, especially throughout the fall and winter seasons. Serve with some homemade skillet cornbread to add even more heartiness and an easy side. Plus, we'll never turn down a slice of cornbread.