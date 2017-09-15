Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder Recipe

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This hearty chowder would be easy to serve for a football watch party or tailgate.

By Karen Rankin

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
4 hrs 55 mins
Yield:
Serves 10
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

This hearty (but not too thick) chowder would be easy to serve for a football watch party or tailgate. It's not as expected as a traditional dip, but will be appreciated for those guests sick of the typical tailgating cuisine! The best part about this recipe is that there's no ahead-of-time cooking on the stovetop—everything goes in the slow cooker as is. That's about as easy as it gets, which is more than perfect for your busy life. The sweet potato, red and yellow bell peppers and corn add beautiful color and texture to this slow-cooker meal. For this recipe, our testers recommend using bone-in chicken breasts to yield a more tender and juicy result than boneless. This is a great tip for any recipe, but especially with a soup or stew. Not only is this chowder easy to put together and cook, but it would be an ideal dish to freeze and reheat (just be sure you don't put it in the freezer until it's completely cooled) for nights you didn't have anything planned or get a bigger dinner crowd than expected. A chowder dish like this is a great go-to to have on hand at all times, especially throughout the fall and winter seasons. Serve with some homemade skillet cornbread to add even more heartiness and an easy side. Plus, we'll never turn down a slice of cornbread.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the first 10 ingredients in a 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH until chicken and sweet potatoes are tender, about 4 hours. Remove chicken from slow cooker. Coarsely shred, discarding bones; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together cream and cornstarch in a bowl until smooth; stir into soup. Cover and cook until slightly thickened, about 30 minutes. Stir in chicken and parsley. Top with hot sauce and chives.

Tips

You can use boneless chicken breasts in this soup, but bone-in breasts are more tender and juicy. Whichever you choose, be sure to remove the skin.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/16/2021