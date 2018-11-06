Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs With Carrots and Potatoes

If you have a slow cooker, 20 minutes, and a few pantry staples, this recipe is for you.

By Southern Living

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
6 hrs 20 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
If you have a slow cooker, 20 minutes, and a few pantry staples, you can skip hauling the whole family down to your favorite down home country cooking restaurant. This recipe has all the savory goodness you expect from a chicken recipe, and because we use skin-on, bone-in thighs, it's not only budget-friendly, but has that flavor you can only get from dark meat.While we love the recipe as is, if you want extra credit, heat a couple tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet and cook the thighs skin-side down over medium-high heat until crispy and golden. Then just place them with the vegetables in your slow cooker so the meat becomes tender and falls off the bone. And if you're curious what kind of white wine we love to cook with, we prefer a dry but fruity variety like a Sauvignon Blanc.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Halve onion lengthwise, and cut into ¼-inch-thick slices. Cut potatoes into ¼-inch-thick slices. Place onion in a lightly greased 6-qt. slow cooker; top with potatoes and carrots.

  • Combine broth, next 3 ingredients, ¾ tsp. salt, and ¼ tsp. pepper. Pour over vegetables.

  • Combine paprika and remaining ½ tsp. salt and ¼ tsp. pepper; rub over chicken. Arrange chicken on top of vegetables.

  • Cover and cook on LOW 6 hours or until chicken is done and vegetables are tender.

Tips

In this recipe, you'll want to use bone-in chicken thighs (instead of boneless ones) to ensure success with this slow-cooker favorite.

