If you have a slow cooker, 20 minutes, and a few pantry staples, you can skip hauling the whole family down to your favorite down home country cooking restaurant. This recipe has all the savory goodness you expect from a chicken recipe, and because we use skin-on, bone-in thighs, it's not only budget-friendly, but has that flavor you can only get from dark meat.While we love the recipe as is, if you want extra credit, heat a couple tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet and cook the thighs skin-side down over medium-high heat until crispy and golden. Then just place them with the vegetables in your slow cooker so the meat becomes tender and falls off the bone. And if you're curious what kind of white wine we love to cook with, we prefer a dry but fruity variety like a Sauvignon Blanc.