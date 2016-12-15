Braised Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Lemons Recipe

Sweet carrots and tangy lemons make this simple dish of braised chicken sing. If you've never tried your hand at braising before, this is a great recipe to get started. There are essentially three steps to braising: Brown meat in a pan, then set it aside and add some vegetables. When they are soft, deglaze the pan with liquid (like stock or wine) and scrape up all the browned bits at the bottom of the pan. Return the meat to the pan and cook over low heat until the meat is tender and the sauce has thickened. We like serving this chicken with mashed potatoes so you can enjoy every last bit of the luscious pan sauce.