Braised Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Lemons Recipe

Don't waste a drop of the rich pan sauce from this recipe; we love it with mashed potatoes or crusty bread.

By Southern Living

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

10 mins
45 mins
Serves 4
Sweet carrots and tangy lemons make this simple dish of braised chicken sing. If you've never tried your hand at braising before, this is a great recipe to get started. There are essentially three steps to braising: Brown meat in a pan, then set it aside and add some vegetables. When they are soft, deglaze the pan with liquid (like stock or wine) and scrape up all the browned bits at the bottom of the pan. Return the meat to the pan and cook over low heat until the meat is tender and the sauce has thickened. We like serving this chicken with mashed potatoes so you can enjoy every last bit of the luscious pan sauce.

  • Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Sprinkle chicken with paprika and ¾ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper. Melt butter in a large enamel-coated cast-iron skillet with lid over medium-high. Place half of chicken, skin side down, in skillet; cook until skin is golden brown, about 6 minutes. Remove chicken from skillet; repeat process with remaining chicken.

  • Add carrots to pan, and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 7 minutes. Add flour to skillet; cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Add broth, thyme, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and pepper; bring to a boil. Place chicken, skin side up, on carrots. Partially cover with lid; reduce heat to medium-low, and cook until chicken is done, about 20 minutes. Remove thyme sprigs. Stir in lemons, and, if desired, serve over mashed potatoes.

