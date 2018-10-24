Lemon Chicken

Lemon lovers will rejoice over this bright and flavor-filled chicken recipe. With a total time of just 30 minutes, you wouldn't expect such big lemony flavor out of such a simple recipe. This recipe is effortless enough for a quick weeknight meal, yet it looks and tastes special enough to serve at a laid-back dinner party. Flatten skinned and boned chicken breasts, sprinkle with salt and pepper, then dredge through flour. Cook on the stovetop in a little olive oil and melted butter. The sauce, made from chicken broth, lemon juice and slices, butter, and parsley, really makes this a stand-out recipe. For added flavor, add in some capers. For a weeknight dinner, serve Lemon Chicken with rice or couscous and a tossed salad. For a supper party, try this recipe with a Carrot Orzo and Green Beans with Goat Cheese, Tomatoes, and Almonds. Either way you serve it, this will become your new go-to recipe for a quick and tasty entrée.  

By Karen Brosius, Columbia, South Carolina

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Yield:
Makes 8 servings
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut each chicken breast in half lengthwise. Place chicken between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap; flatten to 1/4-inch thickness, using a rolling pin or flat side of a meat mallet. Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. Lightly dredge chicken in flour, shaking off excess.

    Advertisement

  • Melt 1 Tbsp. butter with 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook half of chicken in skillet 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown and done. Transfer chicken to a serving platter, and keep warm. Repeat procedure with 1 Tbsp. butter and remaining olive oil and chicken.

  • Add broth and lemon juice to skillet, and cook 1 to 2 minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened, stirring to loosen particles from bottom of skillet. Add 8 lemon slices.

  • Remove skillet from heat; add parsley and remaining 2 Tbsp. butter, and stir until butter melts. Pour sauce over chicken. Serve immediately. Garnish, if desired.

Chef's Notes

This chicken dish would pair well with sautéed asparagus, green beans (haricots verts), or even broccoli.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 04/02/2022