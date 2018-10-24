Lemon Chicken
Lemon lovers will rejoice over this bright and flavor-filled chicken recipe. With a total time of just 30 minutes, you wouldn't expect such big lemony flavor out of such a simple recipe. This recipe is effortless enough for a quick weeknight meal, yet it looks and tastes special enough to serve at a laid-back dinner party. Flatten skinned and boned chicken breasts, sprinkle with salt and pepper, then dredge through flour. Cook on the stovetop in a little olive oil and melted butter. The sauce, made from chicken broth, lemon juice and slices, butter, and parsley, really makes this a stand-out recipe. For added flavor, add in some capers. For a weeknight dinner, serve Lemon Chicken with rice or couscous and a tossed salad. For a supper party, try this recipe with a Carrot Orzo and Green Beans with Goat Cheese, Tomatoes, and Almonds. Either way you serve it, this will become your new go-to recipe for a quick and tasty entrée.