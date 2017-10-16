Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler Recipe

Even though we love a sweet cobbler for dessert, this savory Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler is one of our all-time favorite recipes. This hearty cobbler is an ideal comfort food to warm your family up on chilly fall and winter nights. This recipe calls for shredded chicken, so you can pick up a rotisserie chicken from the store or stop by a local barbecue joint for some. What sets this cobbler apart from any other casserole is that it's topped with fluffy homemade biscuits (that happen to have chopped bacon in them). This recipe would be a great one to save in the freezer and have on hand for holiday company or family gatherings.