Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler Recipe

Rating: 3 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This savory biscuit-topped cobbler is the most comforting dinner you'll serve this holiday season.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Even though we love a sweet cobbler for dessert, this savory Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler is one of our all-time favorite recipes. This hearty cobbler is an ideal comfort food to warm your family up on chilly fall and winter nights. This recipe calls for shredded chicken, so you can pick up a rotisserie chicken from the store or stop by a local barbecue joint for some. What sets this cobbler apart from any other casserole is that it's topped with fluffy homemade biscuits (that happen to have chopped bacon in them). This recipe would be a great one to save in the freezer and have on hand for holiday company or family gatherings.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Melt 3 Tbsp. butter in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add carrots and onion, and sauté 5 minutes. Add mushrooms; sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in garlic; sauté 2 minutes. Add wine; cook 2 minutes. Sprinkle with ⅓ cup all-purpose flour, and cook, stirring constantly, 3 minutes. Slowly add broth, stirring constantly; bring mixture to a boil, stirring constantly, 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in cream and next 5 ingredients. Stir in chicken, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover and remove from heat.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together 2 ½ cups self-rising flour and ½ tsp. sugar in a medium bowl. Stir together buttermilk and ½ cup melted butter in a small bowl. Stir buttermilk mixture and bacon into flour mixture until dough pulls away from sides of bowl.

  • Return chicken mixture to medium-high heat; cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes or until bubbly and hot. Spoon mixture into buttered 3-qt. ceramic or glass baking dish. Drop biscuit dough by level ¼ cupfuls, ½ inch apart, onto chicken mixture.

  • Bake at 400°F for 30 to 35 minutes or until browned and bubbly.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/23/2021