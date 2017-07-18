40 Simple Slow-Cooker Recipes for the Busy Back-to-School Season

Between back-to-school shopping, sports practices, and twice-daily school runs, it can feel impossible to make time for eating dinner, let alone for cooking dinner. Those long back-to-school days stretch into hungry nights—it's unavoidable. That's when you know it's time for the slow-cooker. The slow-cooker is your key to stress-free weeknights. It's the year-round kitchen MVP, and it's definitely the unsung hero of back-to-school season. Plug it in, set it, and forget it. (It will make your life easier, we promise.) We've rounded up some of our favorite slow-cooker recipes for you to try now. Consider this recipe collection your own personal Southern Living slow-cooker cookbook.

These are the family-favorite meals that the kids will request again and again. Don't let the back-to-school blues get you down. Spice up your weeknights with a few recipes that are delicious and oh-so easy. Kids like chicken? From Honey-Apricot Glazed Chicken to Chicken and Cornbread Dumplings, there's a flavor for every taste. Crazy about tacos? Read on for our Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos Al Pastor and Barbacoa Brisket. We have the back-to-school weeknight recipe classics, too, like mac and cheese, spaghetti, chicken soup, and chimichangas.