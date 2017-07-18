40 Simple Slow-Cooker Recipes for the Busy Back-to-School Season
Between back-to-school shopping, sports practices, and twice-daily school runs, it can feel impossible to make time for eating dinner, let alone for cooking dinner. Those long back-to-school days stretch into hungry nights—it's unavoidable. That's when you know it's time for the slow-cooker. The slow-cooker is your key to stress-free weeknights. It's the year-round kitchen MVP, and it's definitely the unsung hero of back-to-school season. Plug it in, set it, and forget it. (It will make your life easier, we promise.) We've rounded up some of our favorite slow-cooker recipes for you to try now. Consider this recipe collection your own personal Southern Living slow-cooker cookbook.
These are the family-favorite meals that the kids will request again and again. Don't let the back-to-school blues get you down. Spice up your weeknights with a few recipes that are delicious and oh-so easy. Kids like chicken? From Honey-Apricot Glazed Chicken to Chicken and Cornbread Dumplings, there's a flavor for every taste. Crazy about tacos? Read on for our Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos Al Pastor and Barbacoa Brisket. We have the back-to-school weeknight recipe classics, too, like mac and cheese, spaghetti, chicken soup, and chimichangas.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos
Taco Tuesday can be the least stressful dinner of the week with the help of your slow-cooker.
Slow Cooker Vegetable Soup with Bacon
Unlike most vegetable soup recipes, this convenient version doesn't require you to stand over the stove stirring all afternoon.
Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken
While we suggest serving this dish over rice, there are so many other ways you can enjoy it for dinner, including but not limited to tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, nachos, and over potatoes.
Slow-Cooker Pork Roast
Cutting your veggies in the recommended sizes will ensure that they are finished cooking at the same time as your pork.
Slow Cooker Tomato-Basil Meatloaf
If you think meatloaf isn't for busy weeknights because of the longer cooking time it requires, we have good news. It's possible to serve this hearty dish any day of the week thanks to your slow cooker.
Herbed Beef Ragu
Let this sauce cook on low for 8 hours and all that's left to do at dinnertime is to boil the noodles of your choice. This recipes feeds 6 to 8 people, so if you have a smaller family you can even freeze half for later.
White Chicken Chili
With this chili recipe, once you've gathered the ingredients, you're already halfway to getting dinner on the table.
Lemon Chicken Soup
Using a rotisserie chicken will help this soup come together with little time or effort on your part, but it still delivers plenty of flavor and nutrition.
Slow Cooker Goulash
When picking out a roast, we suggest choosing a roast with marbling which is key to making the sauce.
Easy Slow-Cooker Chicken
Yes, you can cook a whole chicken in your slow cooker.
Spaghetti Casserole
Bake your spaghetti into a casserole for a dinner that will double as leftovers all week long.
Slow Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic
Bone-in thighs help keep the chicken from drying out as it cooks and gives the dish maximum flavor.
Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce
It's the entree that launched a thousand great dinners. Kids can't get enough of these tasty meatball sliders.
Soulful Chicken Soup
Chicken soup isn't just for sick days. It's also a comforting back-to-school supper.
Black Bean Chimichangas
This recipe for Black Bean Chimichangas is as fun to make as it is to eat.
Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos
Could there be an easier or more kid-pleasing dinner than nachos? Only if it's this recipe, which is customizable and also made in the slow cooker. Win-win.
Slow-Cooker Tomato Sauce
This will become your go-to tomato sauce in no time at all.
Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken
Skip the pre-cooked chicken at the grocery store and make your own with this easy recipe.
Easy Enchilada Bake
This has all the flavor of enchiladas with none of the labor-intensive prep.
Slow-Cooked Cowboy Brisket and Beans
Channel your inner cowboy and round up dinner with this delicious brisket-and-beans dish.
Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos Al Pastor with All the Fixings
Put all the fixings on the table, and the kids will love putting together their own tacos.
Chicken and Cornbread Dumplings
We always love chicken and dumplings for an easy supper, but we're really over the moon for this slow-cooker version that incorporates cornbread.
Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa
Switch up taco night from the usual ground beef or chicken by serving pork shoulder as the main ingredient.
Uncle Jack's Mac-and-Cheese
Mac-and-cheese is comfort food at its finest, and you'll love the easy prep of this recipe that can be served as a main or side.
Honey-Apricot Glazed Chicken
Simmer for a few hours, and you'll be on your way to a delicious chicken dish with complementary (and irresistible) sweet and sour flavors.
Tangy Slow-Cooker Pork Shoulder
Whip up a pork shoulder in the slow cooker on Sunday, and you'll have the base for any number of dinner entrees all week long.
Coriander-Coconut Braised Ribs
Think ribs are a no-go for weeknight dinner? Think again, thanks to this easy recipe with flavors both parents and kiddos will crave.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Spaghetti
Bookmark this chicken cacciatore recipe for a classic weeknight supper that's sure to please.
Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches
Barbecued chicken is a solid sandwich choice at any time of year, but it's especially satisfying during back-to-school season.
Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili
Lighten up your classic chili with this memorable version that uses ground turkey as the source of protein.
Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Potatoes
This slow-cooker recipe is a no-fail, fuss free, and kid-pleasing meal that allows you to cook the main dish along with the sides at the same time.
Chicken Sausage and White Bean Stew
As summer turns to fall, you'll need more hearty recipes like this one.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups
Lighten up dinner with this satisfying salad alternative.
Barbacoa Brisket
What can't you do with barbacoa brisket? It's a perfect base for all your greatest weeknight dinner ideas.
Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna
Sneak some leafy greens into this lasagna for a slightly healthier and soon-to-be signature lasagna that you'll want to make every week.
King Ranch Chicken
Lean on the slow cooker to make king ranch chicken casserole even easier. This recipe is one for the books.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
Sweet potatoes and bacon are a dynamic back-to-school duo.
Baked Four-Cheese Spaghetti with Italian Sausage
Take your classic spaghetti up a notch—and cut down on prep time—with this delectable four-cheese, slow-cooker version.
Slow-Cooker Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers
Kids love sliders, and so do we. Back to school has never been so tasty.
Creamy Slow-Cooker Tarragon Chicken
Serve this chicken with the starch of your choice, like rice, egg noodles, or mashed potatoes.