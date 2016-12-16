Lemon Chicken Soup Recipe
Can any other recipe compare to the healing power of a warm bowl of chicken soup? It might just be the original comfort food. Our take on the childhood classic has a grownup spin that we know you’ll love. We added white wine, English peas, flat-leaf parsley, lemon juice, and lemon zest to create our Lemon Chicken Soup. It has the warm and comforting feel of traditional chicken soup recipes, but with a fresh flavor profile that is just what the doctor ordered. Chicken soup is already relatively fool-proof, but we took it a step further and prepared this recipe in the slow cooker. Simply add broth, cooked shredded chicken, onion, carrots, celery, wine, and salt to the slow cooker. Cook the soup on LOW for about four hours, or until the vegetables are tender. Uncooked orzo is added directly to the slow cooker. Turn the slow cooker up to HIGH and cook another 15 to 20 minutes or until the orzo is tender. Just before ladling the soup into bowls, stir in peas, parsley, lemon juice, and lemon zest. Serve with your favorite crusty bread and a glass of white wine. Now all that’s left to do is find a cozy spot on the couch in front of a crackling fireplace. But, if you’re making our Lemon Chicken Soup when the weather outside is less of a winter wonderland and more like a sauna, we can assure you this chicken soup is every bit as good when enjoyed in the summer.