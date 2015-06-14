17 Taco Recipes You'll Want to Serve Every Day of the Week
Tacos make a quick, easy, and delicious meal that the whole family will love. These taco tasty recipes will make a case for celebrating Taco Tuesday every night of the week. While we'll never turn down a classic ground beef taco, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy tacos for dinner. This collection of our best taco recipes includes a variety of recipes for any type of meat, including chicken, pork, beef, and fish. There are even a couple of meatless taco options that are still packed with plenty of flavor. From breakfast to dinner, here are our best taco recipes you can serve your family for a flavor-packed meal.
Chorizo Breakfast Tacos
Recipe: Chorizo Breakfast Tacos
This recipe is here to prove that tacos can be enjoyed at any time of day, even breakfast.
Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa
After slow cooking for 8 to 10 hours, the pork will easily shred with a fork.
Chicken-Bell Pepper Tacos
Recipe: Chicken-Bell Pepper Tacos
To save time, you can use rotisserie chicken as a shortcut for this taco recipe.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos
Easily feed a larger group with this slow-cooker taco recipe that feeds 8.
Chipotle Chicken Tacos
Recipe: Chipotle Chicken Tacos
A programmable multicooker (such as Instant Pot) makes quick work of cooking chicken thighs and infusing them with the bright flavors of salsa. While the meat cooks, build out the toppings bar so everyone can DIY their own dinner.
Ancho Chile Flank Steak and Sweet Potato Tacos
Recipe: Ancho Chile Flank Steak and Sweet Potato Tacos
For an extra burst of flavor, stir a few tablespoons of pan drippings into your sour cream.
Mini Tacos with Fried Oysters, Pimiento Cheese, and Fennel Slaw
Recipe: Mini Tacos with Fried Oysters, Pimiento Cheese, and Fennel Slaw
The trio of fried oysters, pimiento cheese, and slaw create the perfect flavor in every bite of these mini tacos.
Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
Recipe: Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
Smoky chipotle powder adds intense flavor to succulent and sweet shrimp. Add a creamy slaw for the just-right hit of crunch and coolness.
Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos
Recipe: Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos
Instead of traditional tomatoes, this lightened-up taco recipe uses tomatillos along with diced onion, garlic, and Serrano chile to pack on the flavor.
Fried Brussels Sprout Tacos
Recipe: Fried Brussels Sprout Tacos
Placing crunchy fried Brussels sprouts in warm tortillas and topped radishes and carrots may just be your new favorite way to enjoy them.
Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos Al Pastor with All the Fixings
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos Al Pastor with All the Fixings
You can't go wrong here when you start with slow-cooked pork shoulder. We like serving with bowls of crumbled cheeses, sliced radishes, chopped onions, avocado, shredded cabbage, and plenty of fresh cilantro.
Instant Pot Chicken Tacos
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Tacos
The Instant Pot turns chicken so tender, all you'll need to make shredded meat after the timer goes off is two forks.
Black Bean-Corn Tacos
Recipe: Black Bean-Corn Tacos
You won't even miss the meat in these vegetarian tacos that come together in just 20 minutes.
Fried Chicken Tacos with Buttermilk-Jalapeño Sauce
Recipe: Fried Chicken Tacos with Buttermilk-Jalapeño Sauce
Pick up a sack of crispy, crunchy, oh-so-good store-bought fried chicken and serve up this convenient recipe in no time.
Fish Tacos and Topping Bar
Recipe: Fish Tacos and Topping Bar
Serving fish tacos with Asian slaw, chipotle cream, and a range of other toppings will allow each member of the family to customize their tacos to their palate.
Brisket Tacos with Summer Salsa
Recipe: Brisket Tacos with Summer Salsa
Fresh salsa, warmed tortillas, and a spicy brisket filling make these tacos one winner of a dinner.
Easy Skillet Tacos
Recipe: Easy Skillet Tacos
We suggest you cover these skillet tacos with Cheddar cheese and cilantro, making every bite a cheesy, gooey, and delicious.