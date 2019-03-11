Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder Recipe

This creamy soup makes an indulgent but not too heavy meal on a hot summer day.

By Southern Living

One of the reasons we love summer is the abundance of fresh, sweet corn. You can roast ears of corn on the grill or make a skillet full of creamed corn, served with fresh tomatoes and green beans. This Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder recipe will also become a favorite. Full of bacon, potatoes, and onions, all you need is a hunk of bread to complete this summer meal. Here are a few quick tips to keep in mind for a successful slow cooking experience: Slow cooking requires little fat, so trim the excess from meats and poultry. Preserve the flavor of fresh herbs by adding them to the dish once it comes out of the slow cooker. Removing the slow cooker lid while cooking releases valuable heat, so resist the urge to check on the dish as it cooks. There is no need to stir ingredients in a slow cooker unless your recipe calls for it. Slow cooking creates moisture, so you often don't need as much liquid as when you are cooking in an oven. Use only the amount called for in the recipe.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut corn kernels from cobs using a sharp knife. Reserve 1 cup corn kernels. Place remaining corn kernels in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Working over a rimmed pan, use the back of the knife to scrape cobs to release all juices from cobs. Add corn milk, stock, potatoes, yellow onion, thyme sprigs, garlic, salt, and pepper to slow cooker.

  • Cover and cook on LOW until potatoes are very tender and chowder has thickened slightly, about 6 hours.

  • Meanwhile, stir together reserved 1 cup corn kernels, bacon, red onion, chives, and lime juice in a small bowl. Chill until ready to serve, up to 6 hours ahead.

  • Remove half of chowder, and set aside. Process remaining chowder in slow cooker using an immersion blender until smooth. (Or transfer half of chowder to a blender, and remove center piece of blender lid to allow steam to escape. Secure lid; place a clean towel over opening in lid, and process until smooth.) Stir together reserved and pureed chowder in slow cooker. Stir in heavy cream. Divide evenly among 6 bowls; top evenly with fresh corn topping.

Tips

To make this dish vegetarian, simply replace chicken stock with vegetable stock and skip the bacon.

