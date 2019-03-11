One of the reasons we love summer is the abundance of fresh, sweet corn. You can roast ears of corn on the grill or make a skillet full of creamed corn, served with fresh tomatoes and green beans. This Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder recipe will also become a favorite. Full of bacon, potatoes, and onions, all you need is a hunk of bread to complete this summer meal. Here are a few quick tips to keep in mind for a successful slow cooking experience: Slow cooking requires little fat, so trim the excess from meats and poultry. Preserve the flavor of fresh herbs by adding them to the dish once it comes out of the slow cooker. Removing the slow cooker lid while cooking releases valuable heat, so resist the urge to check on the dish as it cooks. There is no need to stir ingredients in a slow cooker unless your recipe calls for it. Slow cooking creates moisture, so you often don't need as much liquid as when you are cooking in an oven. Use only the amount called for in the recipe.