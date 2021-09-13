Slow-Cooker Cheddar Soup

Meet the pot of liquid gold that is bound to carry you through this fall. This cheddar soup is the perfect entrée for a Halloween-themed dinner; to really go all-out, serve it in a (heat-proof) witch's cauldron. We love to portion this bubbly orange soup into bread bowls. Pretzel burger buns sliced and scooped to turn into bread bowls are the ideal, nostalgic accompaniment for this whimsical soup. Toasting the bread bowls before serving not only adds a warm, crunchy element to this dish, but it also helps the bread maintain its structural integrity. The toasted buns are less likely to turn soggy or collapse once the hot soup is added.