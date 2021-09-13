Slow-Cooker Cheddar Soup
The key to this cheesy soup? A pretzel bread bowl.
Hold the broccoli: Our Slow-Cooker Cheddar Soup can stand all on its own. Thanks to your slow cooker, this indulgent dinner is almost entirely hands-off.
Meet the pot of liquid gold that is bound to carry you through this fall. This cheddar soup is the perfect entrée for a Halloween-themed dinner; to really go all-out, serve it in a (heat-proof) witch's cauldron. We love to portion this bubbly orange soup into bread bowls. Pretzel burger buns sliced and scooped to turn into bread bowls are the ideal, nostalgic accompaniment for this whimsical soup. Toasting the bread bowls before serving not only adds a warm, crunchy element to this dish, but it also helps the bread maintain its structural integrity. The toasted buns are less likely to turn soggy or collapse once the hot soup is added.
Feel free to get creative with this soup. Instead of just Cheddar, you could use a mix of any soft cheeses you have on hand, such as gruyere or Monterey jack. You can also top the soup with leftover meats—think smoked sausage, taco meat, or ham. Pro tip: Extra soup makes a great base for macaroni and cheese.