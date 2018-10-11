When it comes to pasta, it doesn't get much better (and easier!) than classic spaghetti, and the family-friendly dish can be so much more than al dente pasta noodles drenched in jars of tomato sauce. Southerners aren't afraid to make anything into a casserole, and this slow-cooker version of our crowd-favorite spaghetti casserole makes it even simpler to throw together for supper.Consider this dish like taking your go-to quick-fix pasta recipe and turning it into a casserole that can double as leftovers all week long. Thanks to store-bought tomato sauce and canned tomatoes, this spaghetti casserole recipe tries to make your life just a little bit less complicated. And did we mention it's only eight ingredients? We topped the casserole with both Parmesan and Cheddar cheeses to guarantee a warm, gooey finish. Before serving, all this pasta bake needs is some of our crusty Garlic Bread. Don't ever wonder what's for dinner again because the whole family will love this slow-cooker spin on a childhood favorite.