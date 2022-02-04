Patricia S York

Assistant Food Editor
Pat is an Assistant Editor at Southern Living and has been a part of the team since 2006. She works with the Senior Food Editor to plan monthly print food features and stories that will highlight Southerners making a difference through food, share delicious recipes that utilize seasonal produce, and offer exceptional reader service. Pat also writes digital content on a variety of topics including cooking, gardening, and pets.

One of the reasons Pat enjoys living in Birmingham is because it is centrally located between the mountains and the Gulf coast. She spends her free time gardening, hiking with her dogs, and pursuing her goal of becoming a better horsewoman.
How to Choose the Right Sugar for Your Baking
Article
All sugar is not created equal.
Who Is Responsible for Hosting a Baby Shower?
Video
Is it a social faux pas for your mom to give you a party?
How To Make Boxed Brownies Even Better
Video
an extra ingredient can go a long way in making a boxed mix brownie taste homemade.
How Easter Ham Became One of Our Favorite Holiday Traditions
Video
When it comes to availability and affordability, ham wins out over lamb every time.
How to Cook the Perfect Easter Ham This Holiday
Video
Master the art of this Southern classic for a celebratory-worthy slice.
How To Roast Cherry Tomatoes
Video
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of vegetables, including cute little cherry tomatoes. Use roasted tomatoes as a pasta stir-in or pizza topping. This is the perfect flavor-packed method to use up your garden abundance.
This Top-Rated Casserole Carrier is Everything You Need for Your Next Potluck
Article
Everyone loves contributing to potlucks, but we all struggle with keeping our casseroles at the right temperature. This insulated carrier will make sure your foods stay just right.
How To Properly Dispose of Used Cooking Oil
Video
Not sure what to do with used cooking oil? Mom was right when she said to never pour it down the drain.
Mistakes That Ruin Gravy (and How to Fix Them)
Video
Nobody likes lumpy gravy, unless that lump is a mushroom or giblet. these easy tips will guarantee you the silkiest gravy this holiday season.
Delicious Sauces and Toppings for Your Prime Rib Roast
Gallery
If you normally opt for the jarred horseradish sauce, check out these other delicious sauces and toppings to serve alongside prime rib.
Pan-Seared Flank Steak with Herb Sauce
New!
Flank steak is a great weeknight dinner option.
Chicken Thighs with Tomato-Caper Sauce
1
This savory tomato sauce works perfectly with grits and chicken thighs.
Skillet Turkey Meatloaves with Mushroom Gravy
1
This one-pot meal will be a weeknight staple.
Pork Chops with Dijon-Buttermilk Sauce
4
Give your old pork chop recipe a night off.
Shrimp with Honey-Garlic Sauce
New!
It's all in the sauce.
How To Freeze a Sweet Potato Pie
Video
This season, get a jump start on holiday meal madness. Bake and freeze your sweet potato pie, then rest easy knowing dessert will be ready when you are.
2021 Cook of the Year: Nikkia Rhodes
Article
Training a new generation of cooks to give back.
2021 Cook of the Year: Tara Jensen
Article
Spreading the gospel of artisanal baking.
The Best Way to Store Sweet Potato Pie
Video
If your pie contains milk and/or eggs, it is always best to store it in the refrigerator.
How To Prepare Corn on the Cob in the Microwave
Video
Popcorn isn't the only corn that is delicious straight out of the microwave.
How To Make a Chocolate Ganache
Video
With the simple combination of just two ingredients, warm cream and melted chocolate, you can create a delicious ganache to use for frostings, fillings, and glazes.
63 Delicious Reasons to Eat More Seafood
Gallery
Fresh or frozen, canned or vacuum-packed, seafood is the super-hero of all proteins.
How To Prune Tomato Plants
Video
Pruning tomato plants is an easy way to prevent disease and promote a higher fruit yield. Check your plants on a regular basis for suckers and simply snip them off
Storage Mistakes You're Making with Your Farm-Fresh Fruits and Veggies
Video
The refrigerator isn't always the best place for every food item, and you don't have to wash everything the minute you get it home.
