Quick Back-to-School Dinner Recipes

By Southern Living Editors
Updated June 28, 2021
Credit: Greg DuPree

We know back-to-school season is already a hassle, so we rounded up some kid-friendly recipes. These quick back-to-school dinners will keep the whole family happy with delicious classics like grilled cheese and tomato soup or shrimp fried rice. We've even included a few recipes that have grown-up palate twists like our Sheet Pan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese. Whatever your schedule is like, these quick back-to-school dinners can be ready in an hour or less. We've got your weeknight dinner menu covered with these quick recipes.

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Chicken and Herbed Cornmeal Dumplings

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken and Herbed Cornmeal Dumplings

Move over chicken noodle soup, there's a new recipe in town. With only 40 minutes in total prep and cook time, this dish will be your new go-to dinner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Shrimp Fried Rice

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Shrimp Fried Rice

Fresh green beans and shrimp combine for an easy weeknight dish. Store the leftovers in the fridge for a quick lunch later on. 

3 of 15

Grilled Chicken Tacos

Credit: Wynn Myers; Prop Styling: Lauren Smith Ford

Recipe: Grilled Chicken Tacos

Here's a delicious (and healthy) change of pace from the usual ground beef tacos.

Advertisement

4 of 15

Pizza Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Beth Dreiling; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey

Recipe: Pizza Spaghetti Casserole

Your kids will love this combo dish of their two favorite meals, and you'll love that you can make it ahead and store till ready to eat.

5 of 15

Chicken Fingers Coated With Cheesy Snack Crackers

Credit: Sheri Castle

Recipe:  Chicken Fingers Coated With Cheesy Snack Crackers

You probably already have the ingredients for this recipe in your kitchen. After just 15 minutes in the oven, these Chicken Fingers are golden and oh-so delicious. Pro Tip: Let them cool for five minutes before serving.

6 of 15

Quick BBQ Chicken Pizzas

Credit: Jason Wallis; Styling: Cindy Barr

Recipe: Quick BBQ Chicken Pizzas

Pizza is always a go-to dish. Why not step it up a notch with sautéed veggies and BBQ chicken?  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Buttermilk Chicken and Waffles

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Recipe: Buttermilk Chicken and Waffles

If your kids like breakfast, then they'll love this twist on waffles for dinner. These bite-sized chicken and waffles are an easy meal to prepare when you're craving something sweet and salty.

8 of 15

Ham and Cheese Sliders

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Ham and Cheese Sliders

Ham and Cheese Sliders are a classic dish good for any day of the week. Pair with a side of veggies for a simple weeknight dinner.

9 of 15

Broccoli-Cheddar Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Broccoli-Cheddar Soup

Your kids won't even know they're eating veggies in this warm, creamy Broccoli-Cheddar Soup. Top it off with some croutons for added crunch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Classic Grilled Cheese

Credit: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Classic Grilled Cheese

Some nights just call for the easiest of meals. Pair our Classic Grilled Cheese with the best tomato soup recipe for the ultimate comforting dinner.

11 of 15

Sheet Pan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sheet Pan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

You can't beat a creamy mac and cheese recipe. This one even has a surprise ingredient: Butternut Squash.

12 of 15

Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp

Crispy, poppable, and ready in just 30 minutes! You'll never pan fry shrimp again.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders with Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Buttermilk Chicken Tenders with Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans

Consider this your healthier alternative to fast-food chicken tenders and fries. The best part? It's just as tasty.

14 of 15

Mini Deep-Dish Pizzas

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mini Deep-Dish Pizzas

Bite-sized and customizable, these Mini Deep-Dish Pizzas are a fun way to get the kids involved in the kitchen.

15 of 15

Grilled Cheeseburger Nachos

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Lucy Barr; Food Styling: Liz Mervosh

Recipe: Grilled Cheeseburger Nachos

This dish is the ultimate finger food. The kids will love this fun take on nachos, and you'll love using leftover cookout ingredients to make it.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors