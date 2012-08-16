Quick Back-to-School Dinner Recipes
We know back-to-school season is already a hassle, so we rounded up some kid-friendly recipes. These quick back-to-school dinners will keep the whole family happy with delicious classics like grilled cheese and tomato soup or shrimp fried rice. We've even included a few recipes that have grown-up palate twists like our Sheet Pan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese. Whatever your schedule is like, these quick back-to-school dinners can be ready in an hour or less. We've got your weeknight dinner menu covered with these quick recipes.
Recipe: Chicken and Herbed Cornmeal Dumplings
Move over chicken noodle soup, there's a new recipe in town. With only 40 minutes in total prep and cook time, this dish will be your new go-to dinner.
Recipe: Shrimp Fried Rice
Fresh green beans and shrimp combine for an easy weeknight dish. Store the leftovers in the fridge for a quick lunch later on.
Recipe: Grilled Chicken Tacos
Here's a delicious (and healthy) change of pace from the usual ground beef tacos.
Recipe: Pizza Spaghetti Casserole
Your kids will love this combo dish of their two favorite meals, and you'll love that you can make it ahead and store till ready to eat.
Recipe: Chicken Fingers Coated With Cheesy Snack Crackers
You probably already have the ingredients for this recipe in your kitchen. After just 15 minutes in the oven, these Chicken Fingers are golden and oh-so delicious. Pro Tip: Let them cool for five minutes before serving.
Recipe: Quick BBQ Chicken Pizzas
Pizza is always a go-to dish. Why not step it up a notch with sautéed veggies and BBQ chicken?
Recipe: Buttermilk Chicken and Waffles
If your kids like breakfast, then they'll love this twist on waffles for dinner. These bite-sized chicken and waffles are an easy meal to prepare when you're craving something sweet and salty.
Recipe: Ham and Cheese Sliders
Ham and Cheese Sliders are a classic dish good for any day of the week. Pair with a side of veggies for a simple weeknight dinner.
Recipe: Broccoli-Cheddar Soup
Your kids won't even know they're eating veggies in this warm, creamy Broccoli-Cheddar Soup. Top it off with some croutons for added crunch.
Recipe: Classic Grilled Cheese
Some nights just call for the easiest of meals. Pair our Classic Grilled Cheese with the best tomato soup recipe for the ultimate comforting dinner.
Recipe: Sheet Pan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
You can't beat a creamy mac and cheese recipe. This one even has a surprise ingredient: Butternut Squash.
Recipe: Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp
Crispy, poppable, and ready in just 30 minutes! You'll never pan fry shrimp again.
Recipe: Buttermilk Chicken Tenders with Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans
Consider this your healthier alternative to fast-food chicken tenders and fries. The best part? It's just as tasty.
Recipe: Mini Deep-Dish Pizzas
Bite-sized and customizable, these Mini Deep-Dish Pizzas are a fun way to get the kids involved in the kitchen.
Recipe: Grilled Cheeseburger Nachos
This dish is the ultimate finger food. The kids will love this fun take on nachos, and you'll love using leftover cookout ingredients to make it.