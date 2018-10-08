If you're looking for comfort, look no further. Our Soulful Chicken Soup is coming in hot and you're going to love it. The trick here is to cook low and slow. Chicken, a few root veggies, lots of fresh herbs, salt, pepper, and chicken broth are thrown in the slow cooker before cooking away on the low setting for about 6 hours. When time is up, your chicken should be fall-off-the-bone tender and ready to dice. Once you discard the bones and add the chicken back to the slow cooker, stir in the noodles and parsley. You'll turn up the heat and cook another 15 to 20 minutes or until the noodles are cooked to perfection. The final touch is a hit of lemon juice. It will enliven all of the flavors as they meld together in one delicious bowlful. When you think of comfort food recipes, chicken soup has to be at the top of your list. Lucky for you, this slow cooker chicken soup recipe is about to become your new go-to.