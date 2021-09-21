Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak

This dish takes you back in the best way.

By Julia Levy

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

If you're looking for something that tastes like home cooking straight from Mama's recipe tin, meet our Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak. This Salisbury Steak is the ultimate Sunday supper made even easier. "Pure nostalgia, grandma's house, "home," whatever descriptor you use, it all comes back to one thing: This dish takes you back, and in the best way," said one Test Kitchen Pro. This comforting supper will immediately transport you to that cozy place. The slow cooker can get a bad reputation for recipes that don't feel elevated (a can of cream-of something here, a jar of pre-made something there), but our Test Kitchen agreed that this dinnertime staple delivered on its flavor promises. The hamburger patty isn't dry nor tough, but rather super tender and moist thanks to cooking in rich gravy with onions and mushrooms. The only thing this Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak needs is a hearty helping of Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes underneath.  

  • Combine beef, panko, egg, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, 2 tablespoons of the parsley, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and ½ teaspoon of the pepper in a large bowl. Gently mix until all seasonings are evenly distributed; form into 4 (¾-inch) patties.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add patties in a single layer; cook until browned on both sides, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.

  • Return skillet to heat, and add mushrooms and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a 6-quart slow cooker. Place patties in a single layer on top. Whisk together broth, ketchup, Worcestershire, and mustard. Pour over patties and vegetables.

  • Cover and cook on LOW 4 to 5 hours. After cooking, transfer patties to a platter; cover to keep warm.

  • Turn slow cooker to HIGH, and whisk together cornstarch and water; whisk into sauce mixture. Cook, uncovered, stirring often, until thickened, about 3 minutes. Stir in remaining 2 tablespoons parsley. Serve gravy over patties with mashed potatoes.

