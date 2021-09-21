If you're looking for something that tastes like home cooking straight from Mama's recipe tin, meet our Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak. This Salisbury Steak is the ultimate Sunday supper made even easier. "Pure nostalgia, grandma's house, "home," whatever descriptor you use, it all comes back to one thing: This dish takes you back, and in the best way," said one Test Kitchen Pro. This comforting supper will immediately transport you to that cozy place. The slow cooker can get a bad reputation for recipes that don't feel elevated (a can of cream-of something here, a jar of pre-made something there), but our Test Kitchen agreed that this dinnertime staple delivered on its flavor promises. The hamburger patty isn't dry nor tough, but rather super tender and moist thanks to cooking in rich gravy with onions and mushrooms. The only thing this Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak needs is a hearty helping of Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes underneath.