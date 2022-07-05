Recipes To Make with Taco Seasoning That Go Beyond Tacos

If you only ever use taco seasoning when tacos are on the menu, we're here to share some good news. Taco seasoning isn't just for seasoning the meat for your tacos. It's a great blend of spices that can lend flavor to a variety of recipes. This collection of recipes you can make with taco seasoning proves that it's also a nice addition to other dinner recipes like casseroles and soups.

Whether you prefer making your own taco seasoning or always have a store-bought envelope in the pantry, try one of these meals next time you're looking to test a new recipe. While we'll always love taco night, these recipes will make great additions to your dinner menu too. That way, you can enjoy the delicious flavors of taco seasoning more often.