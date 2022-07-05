Recipes To Make with Taco Seasoning That Go Beyond Tacos
If you only ever use taco seasoning when tacos are on the menu, we're here to share some good news. Taco seasoning isn't just for seasoning the meat for your tacos. It's a great blend of spices that can lend flavor to a variety of recipes. This collection of recipes you can make with taco seasoning proves that it's also a nice addition to other dinner recipes like casseroles and soups.
Whether you prefer making your own taco seasoning or always have a store-bought envelope in the pantry, try one of these meals next time you're looking to test a new recipe. While we'll always love taco night, these recipes will make great additions to your dinner menu too. That way, you can enjoy the delicious flavors of taco seasoning more often.
Easy Taco Casserole
While we like that this recipe serves up the flavor of tacos in casserole form, we love that it comes together in just 30 minutes start to finish. Set the toppings out (just as you do with tacos) and let everyone choose what they'd like to add to their plate.
Cowboy Casserole
You won't have any issue convincing the kids to dig into this tater tot-topped casserole. We guarantee it'll become a regular recipe in your dinner rotation after the first time you serve it.
Chicken Tamale Pie
We start this casserole version of tamales with a corn muffin base that's topped with a slightly spicy filling made with chicken. Then, it's finished off with a layer of cheese, obviously.
Doritos Casserole
Crushed Doritos and cheddar cheese are just the toppings this casserole needs. Make sure to remove the aluminum foil during the last 20 minutes of baking to allow the cheese to brown.
Taco Dinner Mac and Cheese
Yes, even classic mac and cheese can benefit from the flavors of taco seasoning. The addition of ground beef transforms the classic side dish into a filling meal.
Easy Taco Soup
While we respect soup recipes that need to simmer all day, there are also times when a quick and easy option is needed. Enter this taco soup recipe. It's here to save the day by using both ranch seasoning and taco seasoning to develop plenty of flavor in under an hour.