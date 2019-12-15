Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole
Three words that always guarantee a slam dunk at supper time? Chicken, bacon, and ranch. Throw them all in a casserole dish with hearty penne pasta and a creamy, cheesy sauce to bind it all together? Slam. Dunk. This family-friendly casserole recipe is the new addition to your weeknight lineup that you never knew you needed—and will happily earn you praises every time. It’s equally great for when you need a crowd-pleasing make-and-take dish or when you want something that reheats well at home as leftovers.The best part about this chicken-bacon-ranch casserole dish is undoubtedly the short ingredient list and the super easy prep. It’s a lot of stirring and pouring (not a lot of chopping or fussing!), which is right up our alley on any busy weeknight. The bacon adds a salty crunch to the incredibly rich, creamy casserole, while the penne pasta is the hearty, chewy component you’ll keep dreaming about afterwards.One of our Test Kitchen Professionals put it best: “This is comfort food at its finest.” You’ll make this Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole recipe over and over again.