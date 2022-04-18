Anna Theoktisto

Anna Theoktisto is a recipe tester and developer who's been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2017. Her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications as well as on various digital platforms. Anna's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine and Southern Living. Anna earned her BS in agricultural education and communication from the University of Florida and a degree in culinary arts from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. She is a member of Les Dames d'Escoffier Birmingham chapter. When not in the kitchen, Anna enjoys hiking with her son, husband, and 2 dogs. She also loves fostering puppies for a local animal rescue group.
Sautéed Snap Peas and Mint
New!
A fresh and tasty side dish in 10 minutes.
Advertisement
Sweet Tea Mint Julep
New!
The perfect light cocktail for hot summer days.
No-Churn Fresh Mint Chip Ice Cream
New!
Making mint chip at home just got easier.
Bacon-and-Cheddar Skillet Biscuit
New!
Fuss-free biscuit made for the whole family to enjoy.
Lemon-Coconut Cake
New!
This bright and sunny layer cake was made to impress.
Easter Carrot Cake Trifles
New!
Enchant guests with these bunny-inspired treats.
Coconut Easter Eggs
New!
With their dark chocolate coating, these sophisticated eggs rival any store-bought treat.
Advertisement
Chocolate Chiffon Cake
New!
Inverting this cake while it cools is key to its delicate texture.
Macaron Cake
New!
With a cake this cute, any occasion will feel like a party.
Coconut Easter Eggs
New!
With their dark chocolate coating, these sophisticated eggs rival any store-bought treat.
Chocolate Chiffon Cake
New!
Inverting this cake while it cools is key to its delicate texture.
Macaron Cake
New!
With a cake this cute, any occasion will feel like a party.
Flourless Bourbon Brownies
New!
A splash of booze goes a long way.
Yellow Cake with Malted Chocolate Buttercream
New!
No one will ever know you got a little extra help to start.
Advertisement
White Cake with Berry-Swiss Meringue Buttercream Frosting
New!
Impressive in design and flavor.
Red Velvet Cake with White Chocolate-Cream Cheese Frosting
1
The dessert that will steal the show.
Lemon Cake with Lemon-Thyme Frosting
New!
Bursting with flavor and color.
Confetti Cake with Vanilla-Sour Cream Frosting
New!
From birthday parties to weekend gatherings, this cake gives you a reason to celebrate.
Devil's Food Cake with Salted Peanut Butter Frosting and Ganache
1
A boxed-mix gets a delicious boost from a stunning frosting and ganache.
Cinnamon Swirl Puff Pastry Muffins
1
This morning, wake up to sugar and spice and everything nice.
Eggnog Layer Cake with Bourbon-Vanilla Bean Buttercream Frosting
3
Enjoy the magic of this year's white cake!
Advertisement
Holiday Present and Star Shortbread Cookies
New!
All wrapped for giving.
Christmas-Morning Coffee Cake
1
Why wait for Christmas morning to make this delicious cake?
Slow-Cooker Turkey and Dumplings Soup
New!
Move over turkey sandwich, there is a new leftover in town.
Yellow Squash Bundt Cake
1
Shhh! There are veggies in this Bundt cake.
Poached Pears with Vanilla Custard Sauce
New!
Flavorful poached pears make for a pretty dessert alongside a homemade custard sauce.
Dark Chocolate-Pear Cake
2
Almost like a brownie, this cake is the best of both worlds.
Pear-Plum Tartlets
New!
These tartlets were made for fall mornings.
Load More
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com