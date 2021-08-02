Tangy, creamy, and refreshing, these Frozen Cheesecake Bites are the kind of dessert that you keep in the freezer for a quick and decadent treat or for an easy confection to pull out for guests. By assembling the miniature cheesecakes in a muffin tin lined with paper liners, these desserts are virtually no-mess and can be easily grabbed and enjoyed. The crumbly graham cracker base is slightly salty, creating a mouthwatering contrast to the tangy sweet cheesecake layer. Different from a traditional cheesecake, which uses eggs and flour, this filling is much simpler. No eggs are used in this recipe which means the filling does not need to be baked in order to be food safe. Additionally, the classic blend of cream cheese and sour cream makes the filling tangy and rich. Lemon juice is incorporated into the cheesecake mixture to brighten the flavor of the cream cheese, and vanilla is also mixed in to lend the classic flavor. After the filling has come together, it's soft and easy to scoop into the muffin cup liners already cradling the graham cracker crusts on the bottom. The semi-liquid filling is then topped with fresh berries that are partially submerged in the filling so they are held in place when the filling solidifies. After a few hours in the freezer, the filling becomes firm and is ready to enjoy. Once solid, these Frozen Cheesecake Bites can be enjoyed right out of the freezer or after they've had the chance to soften a bit. The crunchy and salty graham cracker layer makes an ideal companion to the classic vanilla cheesecake layer topped with the brightness of fresh berries.