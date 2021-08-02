Frozen Cheesecake Bites

Summertime treats never looked so good.

By Micah A Leal

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
bake:
10 mins
freeze:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 35 mins
Yield:
12
Tangy, creamy, and refreshing, these Frozen Cheesecake Bites are the kind of dessert that you keep in the freezer for a quick and decadent treat or for an easy confection to pull out for guests. By assembling the miniature cheesecakes in a muffin tin lined with paper liners, these desserts are virtually no-mess and can be easily grabbed and enjoyed. The crumbly graham cracker base is slightly salty, creating a mouthwatering contrast to the tangy sweet cheesecake layer. Different from a traditional cheesecake, which uses eggs and flour, this filling is much simpler. No eggs are used in this recipe which means the filling does not need to be baked in order to be food safe. Additionally, the classic blend of cream cheese and sour cream makes the filling tangy and rich. Lemon juice is incorporated into the cheesecake mixture to brighten the flavor of the cream cheese, and vanilla is also mixed in to lend the classic flavor. After the filling has come together, it's soft and easy to scoop into the muffin cup liners already cradling the graham cracker crusts on the bottom. The semi-liquid filling is then topped with fresh berries that are partially submerged in the filling so they are held in place when the filling solidifies. After a few hours in the freezer, the filling becomes firm and is ready to enjoy. Once solid, these Frozen Cheesecake Bites can be enjoyed right out of the freezer or after they've had the chance to soften a bit. The crunchy and salty graham cracker layer makes an ideal companion to the classic vanilla cheesecake layer topped with the brightness of fresh berries. 

Ingredients

Crust
Filling

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F and line a standard 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners. In a large bowl, combine all Crust ingredients with a spoon until evenly moistened. Scoop two tablespoons Crust mixture into each paper liner in muffin tin and use a spoon to pack down. Bake until edges are lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Set aside to cool completely.

  • While Crusts cool, beat together cream cheese and sour cream with a mixer until completely homogenous, about 2 minutes. Add vanilla, lemon juice, salt, and powdered sugar. Beat on low until incorporated, then increase speed to medium-high and beat for 2 more minutes.

  • Scoop a heaping two tablespoons of Filling on top of each Crust and spread evenly with a spoon. Halve the raspberries and blackberries and press several pieces of the berries onto the surface of the Filling. Repeat with remaining cups. Place muffin pan in freezer for 4 hours or overnight. Remove from freezer and serve immediately or wait for 30 minutes for a softer version of the Frozen Cheesecake Bites.

