Ambrosia means "food of the gods." In Greek and Roman mythology, it referred to magical victuals with the power to bestow immortality on anyone who tasted them. But that was a long time ago in a magical kingdom far, far away. Today, as most food historians agree, ambrosia belongs to the South. For most Southerners, ambrosia calls up the image of a serving dish filled to the brim with a fluffy, fruit-studded concoction. This holiday season, we're drawing flavor inspiration from the classic Southern dish, reimagining ambrosia in new, modern ways. Without further ado, allow us to introduce you to our Ambrosia Cheesecake.