Ambrosia Cheesecake
Two classic desserts come together to make a sweet ending to your holiday celebration.
Ambrosia means "food of the gods." In Greek and Roman mythology, it referred to magical victuals with the power to bestow immortality on anyone who tasted them. But that was a long time ago in a magical kingdom far, far away. Today, as most food historians agree, ambrosia belongs to the South. For most Southerners, ambrosia calls up the image of a serving dish filled to the brim with a fluffy, fruit-studded concoction. This holiday season, we're drawing flavor inspiration from the classic Southern dish, reimagining ambrosia in new, modern ways. Without further ado, allow us to introduce you to our Ambrosia Cheesecake.
North meets South in this New York-style cheesecake with an ambrosia-inspired citrus topping and coconut-graham cracker crust. Unsweetened coconut cream brings subtle coconut flavor to the cheesecake, which is garnished with a pretty variety of citrus segments. This ambrosia dessert will be an all-star addition to your Southern sideboard.
Did we mention that this cheesecake is a great make-ahead dessert? Simply prepare and chill the cheesecake up to four days in advance, then add citrus just before serving.