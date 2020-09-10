Mixed Berry Cheesecake Cupcakes
We’re making a case for never skipping dessert with a tasty little treat that comes individually packaged and absolutely begs for you to go ahead and indulge. Our Mixed Berry Cheesecake Cupcakes yield 12 perfect portions, each topped with berries and a dollop of whipped cream. But let’s not limit these mini cheesecakes with the title of weekend-only fare, they’ll keep in the fridge perfectly well (without even a hint of sogginess) for two days. And, once you run out, go ahead and whip up another batch even if it is Wednesday—they only take 25 minutes of hands-on time. There are no limits on our Mixed Berry Cheesecake Cupcakes, even as it pertains to the fresh blueberries and raspberries our recipe calls for. Just use whatever berries are seasonally available. Trust us, there is only one way that you truly can go wrong with this made-from-scratch cheesecake cupcake recipe, and that’s not baking up a batch nearly often enough.