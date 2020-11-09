During the holidays, there are quite a few things that Southerners hold near and dear to our hearts. Of course, family and friends come first, but next up on the list? Bourbon, pralines, and cheesecake. This recipe has all three. No, you’re not dreaming. Plus, you can share this Bourbon-Praline Cheesecake with your family and friends, and they’ll be singing your praises all the way to the New Year.

If pralines are your favorite candy, you’ll love this cheesecake topped with a gooey mixture of bourbon, pecans, and brown sugar. The dark brown sugar gives each layer a deep sweetness, and the bourbon takes it to another level. Sour cream brings a unique tang to the cheesecake filling, which is supremely light and fluffy. The secret to achieving a silky-smooth cheesecake? Using room temperature cream cheese. We mean it, y’all—leave that cream cheese on the counter overnight to make sure it’s completely softened. You’ll want to use room temperature eggs as well to ensure that they properly incorporate into the filling.