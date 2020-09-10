Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes
A good hostess knows that whether her guest list includes 5 or 50 people, you always put forth your best effort to tempt your crowd with delectable treats. When the weather turns cooler and leaves start falling, pumpkin desserts find their way onto buffets and sideboards. Warm spiced and creamy with a salty crunch from the crust, these Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes are guaranteed to become a favorite addition to your fall desserts lineup. They are so special, no one will be able to eat just one. When purchasing your ingredients, make sure you pick up a can of pumpkin puree and not the pumpkin pie mix, which already includes sugar and spices. These luscious cheesecakes can also be made ahead–simply store in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to two days, then top with whipped cream before serving.