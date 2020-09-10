Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes

A good hostess knows that whether her guest list includes 5 or 50 people, you always put forth your best effort to tempt your crowd with delectable treats. When the weather turns cooler and leaves start falling, pumpkin desserts find their way onto buffets and sideboards. Warm spiced and creamy with a salty crunch from the crust, these Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes are guaranteed to become a favorite addition to your fall desserts lineup. They are so special, no one will be able to eat just one. When purchasing your ingredients, make sure you pick up a can of pumpkin puree and not the pumpkin pie mix, which already includes sugar and spices. These luscious cheesecakes can also be made ahead–simply store in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to two days, then top with whipped cream before serving.

Ingredients

Crust
Pumpkin Cheesecake Filling
Maple Whipped Cream

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 12-cup standard-size muffin pan with paper or foil muffin liners.

  • Stir together graham cracker crumbs, butter, sugar, and salt in a bowl. Spoon a heaping tablespoon and half into each muffin liner. Use a 1/4 cup measuring cup or your fingers to press mixture evenly on bottom of liner. Bake crusts just until lightly golden, about 5 minutes. Let cool on wire racks.

  • While the crusts cool, prepare the Pumpkin Cheesecake Filling: Beat cream cheese and pumpkin puree in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until smooth, about 2 minutes, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Add sugar and vanilla, and continue beating on medium speed just until combined. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until incorporated after each addition. Add cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, and beat just until combined, about 30 seconds. (Do not overbeat.)

  • Pour cheesecake batter evenly over each crusts, filling about three-fourths full. Jiggle muffin pan to smooth tops of batter. Bake in preheated oven until top of cheesecake is dry to the touch and slightly jiggles in the center, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer cheesecakes to wire racks, and let cool, about 20 minutes. Remove from pan, and place on serving platter. Refrigerate until completely cool, about 1 hour.

  • Meanwhile, prepare the Maple Whipped Cream: Beat heavy cream, powdered sugar, and maple syrup in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a stand mixer on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer whipped cream to a piping bag fitted with a star tip. Pipe whipped cream on each cheesecake; sprinkle with pumpkin pie spice. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve. 

