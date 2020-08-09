Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting
When the baking bug bites you in the fall, two things usually come to mind. Apples and pound cakes. This season add some excitement to your cakes by cooking with Slow-Cooker Apple Butter. While apple butter really isn’t a butter, this old-school condiment has a deeper, richer, and thicker consistency than apple sauce. Traditionally cooked for hours on the stovetop, your slow cooker will simplify the process for you. If you don’t want to make your own apple butter, use your favorite store brand of apple butter, instead. This recipe for an apple pound cake calls for a Bundt pan which, with its curves and crevices, can turn a simple cake into an architectural showpiece. Don’t skip toasting the pecans -this simple step adds tons of extra flavor and texture. If you plan to do a lot of baking this season, plan ahead and toast a large amount of nuts and store in the freezer. Keep a jar of caramel frosting in the refrigerator and drizzle over baked apples or a bowl of ice cream.