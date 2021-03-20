Ultra-creamy with a hint of tang, our Mascarpone Cheesecake isn't your everyday slice of cake. This no-bake treat is perfect for summertime when the last thing you want to do is turn on your hot oven. Even though it's frozen for several hours, the bites will melt in your mouth with just the right soft cheesecake texture you're craving. However, if you freeze it overnight, you may want to let it sit at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes before serving. You'll be pleased when it pops right out of the springform pan, no knife around the edges required. While baking, be sure not to overbeat your mascarpone. Overbeating can cause a gritty texture that you don't want in a no-bake cheesecake. Finish with a beautiful spread of berries on top to brighten the creamy filling. While the recipe calls for blueberries and raspberries, you can substitute with any berry you'd prefer.