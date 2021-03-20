Mascarpone Cheesecake

Rating: Unrated

No-bake, berry-filled perfection.

By Anna Theoktisto

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Ultra-creamy with a hint of tang, our Mascarpone Cheesecake isn't your everyday slice of cake. This no-bake treat is perfect for summertime when the last thing you want to do is turn on your hot oven. Even though it's frozen for several hours, the bites will melt in your mouth with just the right soft cheesecake texture you're craving. However, if you freeze it overnight, you may want to let it sit at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes before serving. You'll be pleased when it pops right out of the springform pan, no knife around the edges required. While baking, be sure not to overbeat your mascarpone. Overbeating can cause a gritty texture that you don't want in a no-bake cheesecake. Finish with a beautiful spread of berries on top to brighten the creamy filling. While the recipe calls for blueberries and raspberries, you can substitute with any berry you'd prefer.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together crushed vanilla wafers and melted butter in a medium bowl until combined. Firmly press into bottom and about 1/2 inch up sides of a 9-inch springform pan. Freeze, uncovered, while you prepare filling.

    Advertisement

  • Beat cream cheese and 1/2 cup of the powdered sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-low speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add mascarpone, and beat until just combined, about 30 seconds. Transfer mascarpone mixture to a large bowl. (Do not wipe mixing bowl clean.)

  • Add heavy cream, vanilla, and remaining 1/4 cup powdered sugar to bowl, and beat with stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on high speed until stiff peaks form, about 2 minutes. Add whipped cream to mascarpone mixture in 3 separate additions, gently folding until just combined after each addition. Remove springform pan from freezer, and spoon mascarpone mixture over crust, smoothing top with a spatula. Freeze, uncovered, until firm, about 3 hours.

  • Gently stir together raspberry jam, raspberries, and blueberries in a small bowl. Spoon evenly over cheesecake. Freeze, uncovered, until firm, about 1 hour. Remove sides of pan, and serve immediately. Store loosely covered in refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 03/21/2021