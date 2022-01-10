Red Velvet Cake with White Chocolate-Cream Cheese Frosting
The dessert that will steal the show.
It's always the season for fun frostings. When we've got a whole holiday meal or dinner party to worry about, the last thing we want to be fussing over is dessert. We'd love to pull off an elegant layer cake for every occasion, big or small, but sometimes, we need a little extra help.
Here at Southern Living, we believe that there is absolutely no shame in baking from a boxed mix. In fact, we've devised a few ways to upgrade your boxed cake mix to make a truly special dessert. But in this recipe for Red Velvet Cake with White Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting, the focus is really on the frosting.
This classic Southern cake calls for a rich cream cheese frosting, and our recipe delivers with extra sweetness from white chocolate. Even if you skip the ruffled design, our Test Kitchen says this dessert will steal the show. Keep the frosting cool because it can soften and melt.
How To Frost a Ruffle Cake
1. Using an offset spatula, spread a thin, smooth layer of frosting over the entire cake. Starting with the outer edge of the top layer, press spatula down while spinning cake, making a spiral. Remove cake plate with cake, and chill until frosting is firm and set, about 30 minutes.
2. Place remaining frosting in a piping bag fitted with a Wilton 104 petal tip. Hold the bag with the pointed end of the tip facing up. Starting at the top of 1 side of the cake, turn cake while piping a ring, gently moving the piping bag up and down slightly to create a ruffled effect.
3. Repeat process a bit lower on cake, overlapping each previous ring slightly until you reach the bottom of the cake.