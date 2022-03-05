Micah A Leal

Micah Leal is an enthusiastic chef with a special interest in the food science and culinary histories that shape the recipes people make today. His reputation for making recipes accessible and thoughtfully teaching difficult kitchen techniques is informed by his experience as a pastry chef as well as his background as a high school teacher.
We Blind Taste-Tested Boxed White Cake Mixes, And We Have a Winner
Article
Sweet victory.
Advertisement
Pineapple Upside-Down Cupcakes
2
Enjoy this Southern classic in adorable cupcake-sized portions.
Cooking Time for Thanksgiving Turkey: A Pound by Pound Guide
Video
Fear no more!
Applesauce Muffins
New!
A simple way to add seasonal spice to the beginning of your day.
Apple Crumble Pie
New!
Grab your Honeycrisp haul. This apple pie is ready in about half the time of a traditional double crust recipe.
Peanut Butter-Banana Bites
New!
Satisfy your hankering for peanut butter with these homemade bites.
Key Lime Cookies
1
You can do more with key limes than just make pie.
Advertisement
Frozen Cheesecake Bites
New!
Summertime treats never looked so good.
Peach and Blueberry Cobbler
New!
The perfect summertime combination.
Key Lime Cookies
1
You can do more with key limes than just make pie.
Frozen Cheesecake Bites
New!
Summertime treats never looked so good.
Peach and Blueberry Cobbler
New!
The perfect summertime combination.
Cherry Cobbler
1
If you haven't tried cherry cobbler before, you're missing out.
Cherry Turnovers
New!
Breakfast, brunch, or dessert; these turnovers are calling your name.
Advertisement
How To Clean A Cast-Iron Skillet
Video
The best tried-and-true methods.
6 Secrets To The Best Carrot Cake
Video
Not a holiday dessert, but an everyday favorite.
Lemon Meringue Roulade
New!
All the best flavors of lemon meringue pie are rolled into this dreamy dessert.
Lemon Meringue Cookies
New!
These simply sweet and slightly chewy meringues will melt in your mouth.
Carrot Cake Muffins
1
All of the best flavors of a carrot cake without as much of the guilt.
Carrot Cake Pancakes
New!
A new morning mainstay for special occasions.
Coconut-Curry Butternut Squash Soup
1
A simple and delicious twist on a classic soup.
Advertisement
Caramelized Onion Dip
New!
A flavorful companion for any old-fashioned potato chip.
Cooking Times and Temperatures for Every Cut of Pork
Video
From Boston butts to pork chops and tenderloin, here's everything you need to know.
How Long to Cook a Holiday Ham: Cook Times and Temperatures
Video
With helpful tips for roasting and glazing.
Homemade Apple Cider
New!
Get your pot ready and prepare yourself for the best smelling kitchen around.
Christmas Wreath Pastry
New!
This pastry can be a decadent addition to your Christmas morning tradition.
Christmas Tree Brownies Are The Festive Holiday Treat Your Kids Can Really Help Make
Article
Plus, how to prevent a mess.
These Melted Snowman Cookies Are The Ultimate Holiday Baking Activity For Kids
Video
Equally adorable as they are delicious, these cookies are a creative way to get the kids involved in the kitchen.
Load More
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com