Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake

Like a chocolate-covered strawberry, but way, way better.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

Creamy, chocolatey, and subtly sweet, this decadent dessert is a cheesecake-lover's dream. Our Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake isn't complete without a thick layer of ganache on top, of course. It not only provides a lovely frosted look, but its slight cocoa crunch complements the soft, velvet interior of this date night dessert. Whether you're baking a dessert for Valentine's Day or simply in the kitchen for some fun, be careful not to overbeat the cheesecake. This can result in serious cracking, though any imperfections can easily be covered by the luscious chocolate layer on top. The really good news about this homemade Valentine's Day cake? It doesn't require a water bath. Pair with champagne or sparkling wine and plenty of strawberries for a special occasion treat you won't soon forget.

Directions

Prepare the Cheesecake

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Lightly coat a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray. Wrap outside of pan with heavy-duty aluminum foil. Stir together graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and 2 tablespoons of the sugar in a medium bowl. Press mixture on bottom and 1 inch up sides of prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven until set, 7 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; cool completely, about 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, process chopped strawberries in a food processor until completely smooth, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape down sides as needed.

  • Beat cream cheese with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until creamy, 1 to 2 minutes. Gradually add flour and remaining 1 1/4 cups sugar, beating until smooth, about 1 minute. Add whole eggs, 1 at a time, beating on low speed just until blended after each addition (do not overbeat). Add egg yolk, and beat just until incorporated. Beat in zest, strawberry puree, and 2 teaspoons vanilla on low speed just until combined. Gently stir in food coloring gel until desired shade is reached. Pour batter into prepared pan, and place on a large rimmed baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven just until center is set, 1 hour and 10 minutes to 1 hour and 20 minutes. Turn oven off, and let cheesecake stand in oven, with door closed, 15 minutes. Remove cheesecake from oven, and gently run a knife around outer edge of cheesecake to loosen from sides of pan. (Do not remove sides of pan.) Cool completely in pan on a wire rack, about 2 hours. Cover and chill 8 to 24 hours.

Prepare the Chocolate Ganache

  • Place chocolate chips, butter, and corn syrup in a small microwavable bowl. Microwave on MEDIUM (50%) power until melted and smooth, 1 to 2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon vanilla.

Assemble the Cheesecake

  • Remove sides of pan, and transfer cheesecake to a serving platter. Pour chocolate ganache over top of cake, spreading to edges using a small offset spatula and allowing some to drip down sides. Chill cheesecake until ganache is firm, about 20 minutes. Garnish cake with whole and halved fresh strawberries.

