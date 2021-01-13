Creamy, chocolatey, and subtly sweet, this decadent dessert is a cheesecake-lover's dream. Our Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake isn't complete without a thick layer of ganache on top, of course. It not only provides a lovely frosted look, but its slight cocoa crunch complements the soft, velvet interior of this date night dessert. Whether you're baking a dessert for Valentine's Day or simply in the kitchen for some fun, be careful not to overbeat the cheesecake. This can result in serious cracking, though any imperfections can easily be covered by the luscious chocolate layer on top. The really good news about this homemade Valentine's Day cake? It doesn't require a water bath. Pair with champagne or sparkling wine and plenty of strawberries for a special occasion treat you won't soon forget.