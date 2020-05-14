What if we told you that you're just 25 minutes away from having your own homemade Memphis-style BBQ sauce? If you think making your own barbecue sauce is complicated, think again. It's as easy as combining all of your ingredients in a medium saucepan, bringing it to a boil, and then simmering until the sauce has thickened, which is usually about 15 to 20 minutes. We developed this Memphis-style barbecue sauce recipe to serve with our Memphis-Style BBQ Nachos, but it is also great for adding to BBQ sandwiches, serving as a dipping sauce, and more. After it's prepared, you can store the sauce in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to one week, but we bet it won't last that long. Once you discover how easy it can be to make your own barbecue sauce, you may never buy a store-bought bottle again.