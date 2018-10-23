Sweet-and-Spicy Barbecue Sauce
Barbecue sauce is a true Southern specialty, and every region of the South has its own unique sauce profile. Whether you prefer tangy or sweet, vinegar or spice, barbecue sauces add that special something to every bite of your delicious plate of barbecue. From Alabama's famous white BBQ sauce to South Carolina's spicier mustard-based sauce to the thick tomatoey Kansas City-style sauce, there are more than a few rivalries brewing about who makes the best barbecue sauce down South. Luckily, we can love them all.Can't decide if you like your barbecue sweet or spicy? You get the best of both worlds with this sweet and spicy BBQ sauce. Versatile and full of flavor, this BBQ sauce recipe doesn't like to take the backseat. Garlic, jalapenos, crushed red pepper, and Worcestershire give it a tangy kick of heat, while brown sugar, ketchup, and honey mellow it out. Instantly take ribs, wings, chicken, and pork to the next level with this easy and delicious homemade barbecue sauce recipe.