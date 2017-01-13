Lemon Curd Recipe

You can make this lemon curd up to two weeks in advance; just be sure to store in the refrigerator. This recipe is used in our Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake, a creamy confection that's perfect for any occasion. Top the cheesecake with lemon curd, a dollop of whipped cream, and candied lemon slices for a show stopping presentation. If you're looking for more delicious ways to use this sunny recipe, try it as a filling for layer cake, on lemon bars, or even as a tart topping on ice cream. You can use it to flavor whipped cream by folding in a dollop or two. Top pancakes, crepes, or use as an unexpected (and delicious) spreading on biscuits. It also makes a delicious glaze for pound cake. The possibilities are endless. You can even gift it to friends and neighbors, just be sure to enclose a recipe card—or else they'll be asking for it the minute they take their first taste. Once you start cooking you'll soon realize how many delicious ways there are to use our tasty Lemon Curd.