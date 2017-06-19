Saturdays in summer should be spent outside, at the grill, with good friends and great barbecue. Is there anything better? There is no way we would rather spend sunny summer days. We've been dreaming about grilling up barbecue since the temps were dipping below freezing way back in the winter months. Now that it's barbecue season, we're ready to go. Are you? Unearth your grilling gear, call your friends, and get ready for a great summer weekend. We have a few ideas for your grilling get-togethers this season. An essential part of any grilling endeavor is barbecue sauce. We're singing the praises of this recipe for Honey BBQ Sauce. Every barbecue requires a great sauce, and this one checks all the boxes. Delicious? Check. Easy to make? Check. Sweet and savory? Check and check. Honey BBQ Sauce is a five-ingredient winner of a sauce, and it will elevate your barbecue to delectable new heights. When coated in this delicious mixture, your barbecue will disappear quickly. Guests will find themselves eating every last bite of their barbecue and coming back for seconds—maybe even thirds. This barbecue sauce nearly steals the show. To make it, you'll need to scour your pantry for ketchup, honey, butter, Worcestershire sauce, and a lemon. Easy enough? The memorable taste of this Honey BBQ Sauce belies how easy it is—and how few ingredients you need—to make it. This recipe yields one and a half cups, so you'll probably want to make more, especially if you have guests arriving for a get-together. Add it to a table of tasty barbecue, delicious barbecue sides, and ice-cold beverages. At a picnic table under sunny summer skies, you'll have the makings of an afternoon to remember, thanks in no small part to this tasty barbecue sauce. (It's truly that good.)