Texas BBQ Sauce
This recipe is as simple as adding ingredients to a saucepan and simmering until the mixture thickens. It should take about 15 minutes from start to finish, making this a quick and easy way to get your homemade barbecue sauce fix. Start with ketchup, vinegar, and light brown sugar to make the base, then bring all the flavor with Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper. It makes about two cups, so if you find yourself serving a crowd of bbq-sauce enthusiasts, you might want to mix up a double batch. This recipe was developed to serve alongside our Brisket Sandwiches with Texas BBQ Sauce, but you can just as easily make up a batch to keep on hand for anything that needs a little dressing. Store our Texas BBQ Sauce in a Mason jar, or any covered container, for up to a week.