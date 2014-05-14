12 Homemade BBQ Sauce Recipes
Take ribs, wings, and pork to the next level with these easy and delicious homemade barbecue sauce recipes. Take it from our Test Kitchen, there are more than just a few ways to make a delicious homemade BBQ sauce and depending on your protein, or even your postal code, your BBQ sauce craving might incorporate a variety of flavors. For those of us who love poultry, North Alabama's famous vinegary white BBQ sauce can't be beat when drizzled over freshly smoked chicken. If your favorite smoked meat happens to be tender pulled pork, we suggest eating it like a South Carolinian by putting it on a bun with a generous serving of spicy mustard-based sauce. And if you can't get enough of ribs and brisket, try our thick tomatoey Kansas City style barbecue that's robust enough even for beef. Whatever your preference, you're sure to find a BBQ sauce recipe you'll love right here.
Cola-and-Coffee BBQ Sauce
Recipe: Cola-and-Coffee BBQ Sauce
Two caffeine sources in one BBQ sauce? Sounds great. Pair this slightly sweet, bitter, and nutty sauce with smoked beef ribs.
Coca-Cola BBQ Sauce
Recipe: Coca-Cola BBQ Sauce
Your favorite sugary soft drink is the secret ingredient to this multi-dimensional BBQ sauce.
Texas Red Sauce
Recipe: Texas Red Sauce
This classic BBQ sauce is heavy on the ketchup and vinegar, with cumin, allspice, and chili added for that warm barbecue flavor.
Honey Barbecue Sauce
Recipe: Honey Barbecue Sauce
If you like your 'cue sweet, then this is the sauce for you. This quick Honey Barbecue Sauce also includes lemon for acidity and freshness.
Alabama White BBQ Sauce
Recipe: White BBQ Sauce
Use this vinegary, piquant North Alabama specialty as both a basting and finishing sauce on smoked or grilled chicken.
Melting Pot BBQ Sauce
Recipe: Melting Pot BBQ Sauce
This recipe combines several regional BBQ sauce components to make one melt-in-your-mouth sauce.
Eastern North Carolina Vinegar BBQ Sauce
Recipe: Eastern North Carolina Vinegar BBQ Sauce
This sauce is made with only four ingredients and truth be told, is mostly vinegar. It requires no cooking and just a little patience while it sits for at least four hours so that the spices can infuse.
Fancy Barbecue Sauce
Recipe: Fancy Barbecue Sauce
Upgrade your bottled BBQ sauce with just a few extra ingredients to make this Fancy Barbecue Sauce.
Sweet-and-Spicy Barbecue Sauce
Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Barbecue Sauce
With spice from jalapeño and crushed red pepper, plus sweetness from honey and dark brown sugar, this Sweet-and-Spicy BBQ sauce hits all the right notes.
South Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce
Recipe: South Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce
This simple sauce has only 6 ingredients and is super easy to make. It's slightly sweet from the brown sugar and honey, almost like honey-mustard, and just a touch spicy from the cayenne and black pepper.
Kansas City BBQ Sauce
Recipe: Kansas City BBQ Sauce
This sauce is thick and spicy with dynamic layers of flavor from the chili powder and cayenne pepper. It's also a pretty rusty orange color that glazes anything from brisket to ribs beautifully.
Texas-Style BBQ Sauce
Recipe: Texas-Style BBQ Sauce
Texas barbecue is in a league of its own. The state has its own take on ribs and of course, brisket, but it also has its own formula for barbecue sauce as well. Ketchup-forward and slightly spicy, this Texas-style sauce is full of savory flavor thanks to the Worcestershire sauce and cumin.