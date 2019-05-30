Coca-Cola BBQ Sauce
Does your BBQ sauce need a serious upgrade? Give the South's favorite ingredient a try: Coca-Cola. Don't limit the fizzy beverage to an ice-cold glass; Coca-Cola BBQ Sauce deserves a spot at your summer barbecue. Reminiscent of classic barbecue sauce with ingredients like Worcestershire, garlic powder, and ketchup, this recipe is both timeless and fresh. Coca-Cola gives the sauce a nice zing that's sure to make your taste buds soar. The tasty condiment calls for 8 ingredients, most of which are probably already in your kitchen, and it only takes about 25 minutes to whip up. Drizzle it over meatball sliders, BBQ pulled pork, or even chicken wings, and witness your tried-and-true barbecue recipes go up a notch.Not convinced you should give Coca-Cola BBQ Sauce a try? It's so easy to make! Simply stir together the 8 ingredients in a saucepan over low heat and bring the mixture to a simmer while stirring occasionally. After that, just cook for about 15 minutes. Give this zesty BBQ sauce a try; we guarantee the first time you make it won't be the last.