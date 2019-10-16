Pork Tenderlion Dijon Pan Sauce
If you want to know the secret to creating the juiciest sauce, it's using your leftover pan drippings. Drippings provide so much flavor and take your dish to the next level. Making sauce from pan drippings is addictive, just like eating Mama's homemade biscuits—once you start you won't be able to stop. Grab your handy nonstick skillet and prepare a pork tenderloin. After the tenderloin is cooked to perfection, place it on a platter. Whatever you do—do not clean your skillet, leave it, drippings and all. The drippings provide a flavorful foundation for our homemade Dijon pan sauce. We combined herbs, spices, and wine to create a rich velvety sauce that pairs exceptionally well with the tenderloin. Feel free to modify the ingredients—add a little more wine or switch out the herbs to complement your favorite flavor profile. Making homemade sauce from your leftover drippings is so easy and delivers an abundance of flavor that you'll be thinking, why didn't I start sooner?